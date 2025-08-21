Air Canada Employees Accelerate the Recovery; Airline Updates Goodwill Policy for Customers to Exceptionally Include Accommodation and Out-of-Pocket Costs

Builds on flexible rebooking policy already in place to cover transport expenses

Full aircraft fleet returned to service today

Transporting more than 127,000 customers today across global network

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada continues to ramp up its operations and expects to deliver close to its full network schedule by Friday, August 22. Today, the airline updated its goodwill policy to cover reasonable additional accommodation and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by customers as a result of the labour disruption at the airline. The updated, exceptional policy applies to customers whose original travel was disrupted between August 15 and 23, 2025 inclusive and builds on the flexible rebooking policy implemented earlier to cover transport costs.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada's 40,000 coworkers, with their exceptional commitment and expertise, have allowed us to restore operations ahead of plan. We now expect to be operating very close to our normal schedule tomorrow. We deeply apologize to all customers whose travel plans were disrupted, and we're committed to making things right for all customers — particularly those who were stranded during their trip. Earlier this week, we put in place a special commitment to reimburse out-of-pocket transportation costs, including on other airlines, rail, ground or ferries. Today, we are taking another step forward, delivering with our policies to make things right. This updated plan includes reimbursement for reasonable accommodation, meals, necessary transportation and other costs," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada.

Special Travel Expense Policy

Customers who experienced cancellations and delays between August 15–23 and incurred reasonable expenses for hotel stays, meals, ground transportation, or other costs are eligible for reimbursement for their travelling party.

Claims must be supported with receipts and submitted through the airline's customer relations portal.

Air Canada will work to address claims as quickly as possible, however due to the anticipated volume it may require up to four to six weeks.

The special policy which is above legal obligations covers reasonable accommodations, meals, transportation and other costs.

Flexible Rebooking continues

Earlier this week, Air Canada implemented a disruption policy to cover transport expenses which customers may have incurred to get to their destination during this disruption. If customers had a flight scheduled to depart between August 15-23, 2025 that was cancelled, and made alternate arrangements themselves because Air Canada was unable to rebook them, we will cover these transportation expenses. Some additional details:

Customers who received an email from Air Canada stating we were unable to rebook you, or you were offered alternative flight options that depart more than 5 days from your original departure

Customers who purchased a flight on an alternate carrier yourself in the same or lower cabin to your original flight

Customers can also claim for alternate transportation options to get you between your original origin and destination (bus, ferry, car etc.)

Customers must have booked the most reasonable and economical option(s) with your alternative travel, and ensuring that you reach your destination as soon as possible

Additional information for the exceptional expense and transport policies are at www.aircanada.com/action.

