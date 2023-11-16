MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Officers of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted and handed over 72 stolen vehicles to police officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) before they were exported from Canada during a joint operation that took place in Montréal on Monday, November 13. Équité Association, an organization specializing in the reduction and prevention of insurance crimes, and the Montréal Port Authority also participated in the operation. This was the latest in a series of similar operations that have been organized in the Port of Montréal since the beginning of the year. This close collaboration demonstrates the importance of the respective roles of each partner in the fight against vehicle theft.

Of the 72 vehicles found, 54 came from Ontario and 18 from Quebec. The total estimated value of these vehicles is more than $5.6 million. These stolen vehicles were intended to be sold abroad. The police investigation into the theft and illegal possession of the vehicles continues, including the destination countries of the goods and the identification of those responsible.

Since the beginning of 2023 and until November 13, the CBSA has intercepted in Montréal 1,038 vehicles stolen for export. An average of 24 stolen vehicles have been intercepted and returned to the SPVM each week since January 1, 2023.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency works closely with police services, port authorities, insurance companies and insurance fraud and theft associations to ensure border security and counter stolen vehicles exportation. »

- Annie Beauséjour, Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

The CBSA assesses the risk of all maritime containers to identify high-risk shipments and uses security intelligence, detection tools and indicator research to determine whether further examination, such as unloading of containers, is necessary.

The CBSA acts on all cases and vehicle identification numbers (VIN) referred to us by law enforcement authorities.

CBSA officers assist in the inspection of all containers that are referred by police forces for examinations related to stolen vehicles.

If you suspect vehicle theft, please contact your local police department.

