Government of Canada continues to support the Carnival: Over $9M granted by CED and Canadian Heritage.

QUÉBEC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage (PCH)

Since 1954, the Québec Winter Carnival has been Québec's flagship winter tourism event and is forever renewing itself with cultural, sports, and social activities that draw thousands of visitors from home and outside the province. Its attractiveness and economic spin‑offs are unequivocal. That is why the Government of Canada has been supporting this emblem of Quebec for 25 years now.

The Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who was in Québec, took the opportunity to highlight the Government of Canada's latest investments in the Carnival, in addition to appreciating the results of this assistance, during her visit to the event.

The financial support is as follows:

For its part, CED has provided a non‑repayable contribution of $1,750,000 to market the 2023, 2024, and 2025 editions of the event outside Quebec. In addition, $7,306,000 has been granted to enhance the experience on offer; the new heated stage protected by a dome, as well as various activities at the "Gougoune et doudoune" carnival site are examples of projects CED has supported. The first portion of CED's assistance to enhance the experience on offer was announced in 2022.

For its part, Canadian Heritage has provided a non‑repayable contribution of $54,500 for the year 2023‑2024. The aim of this support is to highlight the talent of multiple local artists and artisans through various Carnival activities.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. The dynamism of Quebec's economy relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in building a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"For 70 years, the Québec Winter Carnival and its famous Bonhomme have been part of the city of Québec's tourism landscape. CED's financial contributions to the most popular winter carnival in the world represent excellent news for the Québec region and its international tourism profile. Thanks to CED's investments in major tourism experiences such as the Québec Winter Carnival, we are now more ready than ever to welcome tourists from home and around the world. Congratulations to the entire team on a successful 70th carnival!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The Carnival is one of the most emblematic celebrations of the city of Québec. The people are always keen to celebrate when it comes time to participate in the many activities that showcase winter. As the Government of Canada, we are proud to support this annual event."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi and Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Québec Winter Carnival and Bonhomme are an integral part of the city of Québec's cultural heritage. The Carnival's festive and diverse programming will once again enable everyone to take full advantage of the winter season. The Government of Canada is proud to support events such as the Québec Winter Carnival, which help diversify the tourism experience in the region and across the country and, through the unique experience they offer visitors, create happy memories for people of all ages."

The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We are very grateful for CED's support for this winter event, our great Carnival, an emblem of the city of Québec. Through its vision and audacity, CED has been able to bring Bonhomme‑sized ideas to life, such as his 45‑foot‑high polar bear climb or his wish to promote winter tourism at the peak of summer through the Blizz offensive. A bit of the sweet folly that characterizes so well our beloved Bonhomme and his Winter Carnival, the most popular in the world."

Marie-Ève Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Québec Winter Carnival

Quick facts

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. CED's funding has been granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

Canadian Heritage and its portfolio organizations play a vital role in the cultural, civic, and economic life of Canadians, supporting culture, the arts, heritage, official languages, and civic engagement, as well as initiatives related to Indigenous languages and culture, youth, and sports.

The funding provided by Canadian Heritage comes from the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.

According to an economic impact study by SOM in 2020, overall attendance at the Québec Winter Carnival stood at 431,140 visits. Approximately 12.2% came from the rest of Canada , 15.4% from the U.S., and 11.5% from other countries.

