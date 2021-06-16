2021 Lacey Prize Call for Nominations is now open

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced today the call for nominations for the 2021 Lacey Prize. This prize recognizes the critical role artist-run centres and small arts organizations play to support artists and foster emerging practices in Canada. Unique in Canada, the Lacey Prize is funded by a $1.3 million gift from Dr. John Lacey and his late wife Naomi Lacey and represents a total commitment of $90,000 awarded every two years. The award is jointly administered by the National Gallery of Canada and the Lacey Family and is supported by the National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

"As founder and sponsor of the Prize I was delighted that the 2019 Prize went to Hamilton Artists Inc. who used it on many developments to aid numerous artists who benefit from the gallery's work. I know what a strain the last eighteen months have been for small galleries and art-loving communities, so I hope this year's prize will ensure that several galleries not only survive but thrive," said Dr. John Lacey.

"The National Gallery of Canada is pleased to work with the Lacey Family and the Foundation to support the important work small art spaces do in supporting the visual arts in Canada. These spaces are at the forefront of artistic experimentation and key to the Canadian art ecosystem. The Lacey Prize will celebrate the accomplishments of these organizations," said Dr. Sasha Suda, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada.

A cash prize of $50,000 will be awarded to a first-place winner, and cash prizes of $20,000 will be awarded to two runners-up. An independent jury oversees the selection process. Additionally, a contemporary art curator from the National Gallery of Canada will travel to the city of the winning organization for in-person site and studio visits with local artists.

The National Gallery of Canada will accept nominations for the 2021 Lacey Prize from artists, community members and institutions.

DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS: Monday, 30 August 2021

All application materials must be emailed to [email protected] no later than 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, 30 August 2021.

"The Lacey Prize is a celebration of community, caring and the exceptional nature of artistic innovations. Artists coming together to challenge ideas, share resources and present opportunities always leads to increased levels of understanding between peoples and places. Artist-run centres are the launch points for community movements building critical discourses that impact national and international circles of influence. The Lacey Prize is a celebration of organizations that exemplify innovation, community and collaborative creativity. I am very excited to see who gets nominated next."

—Clayton Windatt, Executive Director Artist-Run Centres and Collectives Conference (ARCA)

Information and Application form can be found at gallery.ca.

Email nominations to [email protected] no later than 6 p.m. EDT August 30, 2021

no later than 2019 Interview with Dr. John Lacey at https://www.gallery.ca/about/prizes/lacey-prize-2019

ABOUT THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF CANADA

The National Gallery of Canada is home to the largest contemporary Indigenous art collection in the world, as well as the most important collection of historical and contemporary Canadian and European Art from the 14th to 21st centuries. Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for well over a century. Among its principal missions is to increase access to art for all Canadians. For more information, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT NAOMI AND DR. JOHN LACEY

Dr. John Lacey and his late wife Naomi have a distinguished history of philanthropic leadership in both visual arts and music. Their longstanding support and vision at the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO); their establishment of the Naomi and John Lacey Virtuoso Program; and Dr. Lacey's deep engagement with the visual arts through the Contemporary Calgary initiative have added immeasurably and profoundly to cultural vibrancy. Dr. Lacey has long advocated for the National Gallery of Canada's mandate to serve Canadians coast-to-coast-to coast. The Family's funding of the Lacey Prize is a testament to its support of artistic communities across the country.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF CANADA FOUNDATION

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, please visit gallery.ca/membership-giving/ngc-foundation.

