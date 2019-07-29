/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to announce how the Government of Canada is improving accessibility for persons with disabilities in Quebec/

OTTAWA, July 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, along with Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping to create opportunities for participation in community activities, programs and services for persons with disabilities in Quebec.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Monday, July 29, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE : Residence de la Gappe, Phase 1

465 de la Gappe Boulevard

Gatineau, Québec

