/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hussen available to media following launch of OECD report on Canadian economic immigration/

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Thomas Liebig, Senior Migration Specialist, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will launch Recruiting Immigrant Workers: Canada 2019, and speak to the report's key findings on economic immigration in Canada. A panel discussion and media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m. (local time)



Place: Wattpad

36 Wellington Street East, 3rd Floor

Toronto, ON, M5E 1C7



Notes for media: Media should arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca; Miguel Gorman, Senior Manager - Public Affairs and Media, OECD Washington Centre, +1-202-822-3865, Miguel.gorman@oecd.org

