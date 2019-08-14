/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Markham to highlight Canada Summer Jobs/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, August 14, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will make an announcement about how small businesses benefit from the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) Program. This announcement will be followed by a visit to a local CSJ employer.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

EVENT : Announcement



TIME : 9:15 a.m.



PLACE : Too Good General Store Inc.

155A Main Street

Unionville, Ontario



Both Ministers will be available for a photo opportunity and media availability.

EVENT : Meet and greet with the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham



TIME : 10:45 a.m.



PLACE : 16 Esna Park Drive, #107

Markham, Ontario



Both Ministers will be available for a photo opportunity.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

