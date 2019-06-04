/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to Energy Services Acquisition Program/

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, joined by Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will make an important announcement on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.

A media availability will follow.

Date: June 4, 2019 Time: 11:45 am (EDT) Location: Cliff Heating and Cooling Plant

1 Fleet Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Media are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting the Media Relations team at Public Services and Procurement Canada by telephone at 819-420-5501 or by email at media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca.

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Ashley Michnowski, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough819-997-5421; Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, 819-743-7138; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

