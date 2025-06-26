HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its sovereign shipbuilding capabilities and supply chains so that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) are equipped to conduct operations at home and alongside allies in an increasingly complex environment.

Today, the Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, joined Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander of the RCN, and other dignitaries to celebrate significant progress on the Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS) and River-class destroyers (RCD) being constructed at Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI). The AOPS and RCD are critical NSS initiatives that will bolster Canada's naval strength and economic resilience for decades to come.

Parliamentary Secretary Blois commended ISI on its AOPS project achievements. The AOPS project for the RCN will be completed this year, with delivery of the sixth and final ship, the future His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Robert Hampton Gray, anticipated this summer.

The AOPS project for the CCG is also progressing, with the launch of the first ship, the future Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Donjek, anticipated in 2026. Construction of the second ship, the future CCGS Sermilik, continues to advance.

In addition, ISI is pivoting to the future and ramping up production for the RCD project. Parliamentary Secretary Blois highlighted that full-rate production on the first RCD, the future HMCS Fraser, is now underway, with delivery of this ship anticipated in the early 2030s. The shipyard will continue to integrate lessons learned from the earlier production of an RCD test module, as well as the AOPS project, into the construction process.

Beyond new ship construction, ISI is supporting the ongoing operational readiness of the RCN's Halifax-class frigates until the arrival of the RCD. The shipyard is conducting repair and maintenance activities on HMCS Halifax, with anticipated completion next year.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the NSS. Since its inception, the strategy has revitalized Canada's marine industry, fostered innovation and created a skilled workforce. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2024 are estimated to have contributed close to $38.7 billion to Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) and created or maintained approximately 21,400 jobs annually between 2012 and 2025.

The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing shipbuilding projects that equip the RCN, the CCG and Transport Canada with modern, capable vessels. The NSS will continue to evolve through the integration of lessons learned and close collaboration with industry partners to continue to deliver important benefits for Canadians.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we're building Canada's fleet of the future while revitalizing our marine industry, creating skilled jobs and fostering innovation. The Arctic and offshore patrol ships and River-class destroyers are generating economic growth in Atlantic Canada and across the country. These highly versatile vessels will ensure that the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard have the operational readiness to carry out their important work."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"The River-class destroyers and Arctic and offshore patrol ships reflect real progress under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. These vessels will provide the Royal Canadian Navy with a modern, combat-ready fleet to defend Canada and support international operations. As we invest in these new fleets, we are also supporting Canada's shipbuilding industry and thousands of well-paying, skilled jobs all over our country."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"The construction of these new vessels represents more than just an investment in our fleet, it's a bold step forward in strengthening our ability to protect our waters, support our coastal communities and uphold our sovereignty. The CCGS Donjek and CCGS Sermilik are not just ships, they are a promise to future generations that we will continue to safeguard our oceans with excellence and pride."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"Canada is building big—and building for the future—constructing world-class Arctic and offshore patrol ships and River-class destroyers right here at home. Today, we celebrate the continued progress of our talented Canadian workers. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we're investing in our marine industry, creating well-paying jobs, and generating real economic benefits for workers, suppliers and communities in Atlantic Canada and across the country."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Our government is proud to be celebrating the 15th anniversary of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the substantial progress that's been made to support the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard. The Arctic and offshore patrol ships and River-class destroyers are creating skilled jobs in Atlantic Canada and generating economic benefits that will continue for decades to come."

The Honourable Kody Blois

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

"Again this year, we're delivering on every one of our commitments to sustain the legacy ships of Canada's navy while building the next generation fleets. It takes all of us working in partnership to realize the objectives of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. Everyone here today shares in this success and in the momentum we're building."

Dirk Lesko

President, Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

Quick facts

Shipyards and companies in the Atlantic region are playing an important role in supporting the federal government's shipbuilding needs. Contracts issued under the NSS to companies in the Atlantic region are worth approximately $23.3 billion , which represents approximately 48% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts.





, which represents approximately 48% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts. In addition to contracts issued by the Government of Canada , companies in the Atlantic region have received close to $1.9 billion in supplier contracts from NSS shipyards to support their respective efforts.





, companies in the Atlantic region have received close to in supplier contracts from NSS shipyards to support their respective efforts. The AOPS project is estimated to contribute $459 million annually to Canada's GDP and to create or maintain 3,425 jobs annually in the Canadian economy from 2015 to 2028.





annually to GDP and to create or maintain 3,425 jobs annually in the Canadian economy from 2015 to 2028. The RCD implementation contract, which was awarded in March 2025 , will contribute an estimated $719.3 million annually to Canada's GDP and create or maintain 5,250 jobs annually between 2025 and 2039.





, will contribute an estimated annually to GDP and create or maintain 5,250 jobs annually between 2025 and 2039. In 2019, the Government of Canada awarded docking work period contracts to ISI, Chantier Davie Canada Inc. and Seaspan's Victoria Shipyards to provide maintenance support services for the Halifax-class frigates. Each shipyard is responsible for sustaining a portion of the fleet until its planned retirement in the early 2040s.





awarded docking work period contracts to ISI, Chantier Davie Canada Inc. and Seaspan's Victoria Shipyards to provide maintenance support services for the Halifax-class frigates. Each shipyard is responsible for sustaining a portion of the fleet until its planned retirement in the early 2040s. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and the NSS Value Proposition, the Government of Canada is leveraging defence spending to boost the economy and contribute to the long-term sustainability of its marine industry, with companies like ISI reinvesting in Canadian businesses, workforce development and innovation.

