GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the following bridges will be closed from Tuesday, July 1, at 6 am, to Wednesday, July 2, at 2 am, to accommodate Canada Day activities:

Alexandra Bridge Ottawa -bound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic Gatineau -bound lane will remain open to vehicular traffic Pedestrians and cyclists will be redirected to the centre lane

Chaudière Crossing The crossing will be fully closed to vehicular traffic, pedestrians and cyclists



During this period, the Portage Bridge, and other roads under the stewardship of the National Capital Commission, will also be closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists will be asked to use either the Champlain Bridge, the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge or the Alexandra Bridge (Gatineau-bound).

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridges and thanks them for their patience.

