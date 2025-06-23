GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting employees and resolving outstanding pay issues for federal public servants, while working to improve their overall human resources (HR) and pay experience.

Today, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) published the fourth quarterly progress report, which provides updates on progress related to HR and pay in the federal public service https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/pay-pension/pay-administration/integrated-strategy-human-resources-pay/quarterly-progress-reports/spring-2024.html. Since last fall, PSPC and Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) have been working together on various projects to better support employees, while also improving current operations and continuing to explore a new HR and pay solution. The report includes details on:

new Unified Actions for Pay

the findings of the Dayforce Feasibility Report

the growing social media presence related to Government of Canada Pay and Benefits

In addition to the release of the quarterly report, PSPC today unveiled 8 new commitments for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and will continue to provide regular updates on its website.

PSPC and TBS remain dedicated to enhancing operations to better support federal public servants, while seeking solutions to address HR and pay challenges. Our top priority is ensuring timely and accurate compensation, and we are committed to building a system that meets the needs of the public service today and in the future.

The Government of Canada will continue engaging with employees and stakeholders while working on various initiatives to support its employees, resolve HR and pay issues, and make progress on replacing the Phoenix pay system. Quarterly updates on the progress of HR and pay projects will continue to be provided.

Quotes

"Federal public servants are entitled to be paid accurately and on time for the important work they do. The Government of Canada is taking the necessary steps to resolve HR and pay issues while working on a solution to replace the Phoenix pay system. We must ensure that we are supporting the hardworking public servants who work diligently everyday to provide the services Canadians rely on."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

Quick facts

The current HR and pay systems are used to deliver pay and benefits to over 430,000 current and former public servants from over 100 departments and agencies. In fiscal year 2024-2025, this represented approximately 12.3 million payments, totalling approximately $38.5 billion in gross payments.

in gross payments. In 2024, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) achieved a government-wide average biweekly payroll accuracy of 98.1%.

The Public Service Pay Centre provides pay services for 49 organizations serving over 250,000 clients.

PSPC has also published the Dayforce feasibility report and announced that we are moving forward with Dayforce as an HR and pay solution for the Government of Canada .

Associated links

