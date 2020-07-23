Minister Mélanie Joly announces support for 30 projects by Quebec entrepreneurs to help reduce pollution, build healthier communities and create well-paying jobs for the middle class.

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Global demand for clean technologies is growing every year, and Canadian clean technology developers have clearly demonstrated their ability to develop market-driven innovations.

These innovations are also essential to ensuring Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy and to helping other sectors become cleaner, while achieving better environmental outcomes and strengthening business competitiveness.

Making Canada carbon neutral by 2050

In December 2019, the federal government announced its goal to achieve a net-zero emissions target by 2050. Therefore, clean growth, one of the 13 objectives of this strategy, is at the heart of CED's priorities. The goal is to strengthen the ability of Canadian businesses in the clean technology sector to develop and adopt these technologies and to access international markets.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, has announced CED's $12,545,298 investment in 30 projects relating to the adoption and development of clean technologies in Quebec. This investment will contribute not only to establishing a culture of innovation throughout the province, but also to the adoption and marketing of technologies and products and services that reduce environmental impacts.

By developing and adopting clean technologies, businesses are better able to control costs, meet new Canadian and international regulatory requirements, improve competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The crisis we are experiencing is without a doubt an opportunity to rethink and optimize the way we do things. This historic turning point is an opportunity to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy alternatives as well as to integrate the green transition into businesses and organizations.

Quotes

"Apart from the difficulties we are currently facing, the climate crisis remains one of the most important challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage local businesses to develop more environmentally friendly processes and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, while improving their competitiveness. That is why we are taking strong action to fight climate change by supporting innovative projects that are essential to the well-being of future generations."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Canada has substantive clean technology strengths in areas like transport, recycling, recovery and remediation as well as in energy-efficient, green building technologies. A clean environment and a strong economy go hand in hand. We can gain a competitive advantage and increased resilience from these strengths, especially in this difficult time we are going through."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors that aim, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollutants. Innovation and clean technologies play a key role in this regard, and action is taken

directly, by assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in clean technology development, commercialization and adoption projects, thus helping them grow and become more innovative, productive and competitive at the regional, national and international levels; and



through not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) that offer services to help SMEs accelerate the development, adoption and commercialization of clean technologies and other solutions or innovations associated with the green economy.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. The Federal Sustainable Development Strategy is the government's plan and vision for a more sustainable Canada . It outlines goals and actions to promote clean growth, ensure healthy ecosystems and build safe, secure and sustainable communities.

