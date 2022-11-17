$10-a-day child care becoming a reality for families in Nunavut in December 2022

IGLOOLIK, NU, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - For too long, families have faced high monthly child care fees, long waitlists and a lack of child care options. Now, more than ever, increased access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care is crucial to meet the needs of children and make life more affordable for families across Canada.

Today, Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Pamela Gross, Nunavut's Deputy Premier and Minister of Education, announced that Nunavut will be the first jurisdiction to achieve $10-a-day for licensed child care centres under a Canada-wide early learning and child care system. Nunavut joins the Yukon and Quebec in providing families with regulated child care for $10-a-day or less.

As a result of today's announcement, families in Nunavut with preschool-aged children at licensed child care centres and licensed home day cares will be able to access child care for $10-a-day as of December 1, 2022. This milestone was achieved a full 15 months ahead of Nunavut's Action Plan schedule, and more than three years ahead of the March 2026 federal goal for Canada-wide implementation.

With $10-a-day child care, families in the territory could save up to $55 per day for each child in care, when compared to current rates. This will provide tangible benefits to families in the territory experiencing a rise in the cost of living.

In January 2022, the Agreement between the Government of Nunavut and the Government of Canada was signed to secure $66.1 million over 5 years to support child care in Nunavut. Since that time, the Government of Nunavut has been working with its Inuit organization partners to achieve the goals and commitments outlined in the Agreement.

Five years ago, the Government of Canada articulated its long-term vision to ensure children in Canada would get the best possible start in life through greater access to high-quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive child care. In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada announced its ambitious plan for an average $10-a-day early learning and child care system. The Government of Canada has now signed and begun implementing agreements with all provinces and territories to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system, with a goal to bring fees for licensed child care across the country down to $10-a-day on average by March 2026.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for all families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable for families, while also creating good jobs and growing the economy.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is a major achievement in our governments' shared vision as we make affordable, inclusive early learning and child care a reality for families in Nunavut. This achievement will make a real difference for families, as parents across the territory will see hundreds of dollars in savings each month. I look forward to the day that families across the country can enjoy the benefits families in Nunavut have achieved today."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Bringing fees for licensed child care down to $10-a-day will create opportunities for families to improve their well-being, and contribute to Nunavut's economy. This is an historic and transformative step forward for children and families in Nunavut, and we are grateful to our federal and Inuit organization partners for supporting this initiative."

The Honourable Pamela Gross, Deputy Premier and Minister of Education

Quick Facts

On January 24, 2022 , Nunavut and Canada announced the Canada - Nunavut Canada -wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement – 2021 to 2026. The agreement provides over $66 million in federal funding over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in Nunavut .

, and announced the - -wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement – 2021 to 2026. The agreement provides over in federal funding over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in . This is in addition to nearly $13 million announced in August 2021 through the Canada–Nunavut Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025, which included $2.8 million through a one-time investment in 2021–2022 to support the early childhood workforce.

announced in through the Canada–Nunavut Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025, which included through a one-time investment in 2021–2022 to support the early childhood workforce. With today's announcement, all Canada's provinces and territories have either announced reductions in child care fees, or are already delivering child care for an average $10 -a-day or less.

provinces and territories have either announced reductions in child care fees, or are already delivering child care for an average -a-day or less. As part of the agreement, Nunavut will create 238 new licensed not-for-profit spaces by the end of March 2026 , 30 of which have already been established.

will create 238 new licensed not-for-profit spaces by the end of , 30 of which have already been established. The agreement also recognizes the vital role that educators play in ensuring that families have access to high-quality child care services. Nunavut is proposing to use over 20% of the funding in the agreement to support their workforce through higher wages, which will in turn help grow the sector.

is proposing to use over 20% of the funding in the agreement to support their workforce through higher wages, which will in turn help grow the sector. This year, support for the child care sector workforce has included retention bonuses for all employees at licensed child care centres.

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of over $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

Associated Links

Canada – Nunavut Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Agreement – 2021 to 2026

https://www.canada.ca/en/early-learning-child-care-agreement/agreements-provinces-territories/nunavut-canada-wide-2021.html

Canada – Nunavut Early Learning and Child Care Agreement - 2021 to 2025

https://www.canada.ca/en/early-learning-child-care-agreement/agreements-provinces-territories/nunavut-2021.html

Toward $10-a-Day: Early Learning and Child Care

https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/campaigns/child-care.html

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Kuthula Matshazi, A/ Manager, Communications, Department of Education, Government of Nunavut, 867-975-5649, [email protected]; Casey Lessard, Director of Communications, Government of Nunavut, 867-975-6004, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]