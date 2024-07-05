Zero-emission public transit for York Region

YORK REGION, ON, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Public transit shortens commute times, grows our economy, and helps keep our air clean. As we build more homes faster, public transit will also connect our communities in affordable and accessible ways. That's why our government is investing in local infrastructure – including electric transit – to reduce emissions and build a better, fairer future.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, alongside the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Municipality of York, Wayne Emmerson, today announced a federal investment of $76 million to help York Region build an electric bus fleet and reach net-zero by 2050.

Supported by this funding, York Region will get 180 zero-emission buses, 91 battery electric chargers, and 14 on-route chargers. Provided through the federal government's Zero Emission Transit Fund, these electric buses will be an innovative, zero-emission transit option that will help people get to work, reduce traffic congestion, and require less maintenance than traditional diesel buses. Once in service, the 180 buses are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 15,982 tonnes annually – the equivalent of taking 4,000 vehicles off our roads.

York Region's three existing transit facilities that will house the zero-emission buses will also be upgraded with solar power and battery energy storage systems, further reducing emissions and growing clean-energy alternatives.

In addition to the federal investment, this project is supported by a $136 million loan announced last year by the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Together, this team effort will help York Region reduce emissions and offer a clean, reliable, and affordable transit option to the more than 1.25 million people who call the community home.

By investing in public transit, we are building stronger, fairer communities across the country. This is especially true when it comes to Millennial and Gen Z Canadians, many of whom rely on public transit. By growing public transit and reducing emissions, we're giving younger Canadians a clean, affordable, and reliable option to get around. Alongside this, we're cutting red tape, building more homes, modernizing infrastructure, and growing our economy. Our goal is clear – making sure our communities have the investments they need to succeed, now and for generations to come.

"Canadians need to get to work with less traffic, more comfort, and clean air – that's what public transit is all about. With today's announcement, York Region will soon have 180 new zero-emission buses and the chargers to go with it. Our government is making our transit system fairer, with innovative, climate-friendly, and affordable options to get you where you need to be."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Public transit is an invaluable tool in making people's lives easier and for tackling climate change. We're proud to announce this partnership with York Region today that will go a long way in doing both."

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"York Region's transition to electric buses is a critical step toward reducing emissions for decades to come. The Canada Infrastructure Bank's $136 million loan, combined with the Zero Emission Transit Fund grant, supports much cleaner and quieter public transportation for residents."

— Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

"Access to safe and efficient transportation options continues to be a top priority for York Regional Council and the more than 1.25 million residents who call our communities home. With the support of the Government of Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, we are able to further increase access to public transit in a way that supports the Council's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."

— Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Municipality of York

The federal funding announced today is contingent on parties signing a contribution agreement.

This project is also supported by an investment of $177 million from the Regional Municipality of York .

from the Regional Municipality of . The federal government's Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) helps Canadian communities transition to zero-emission transit and school buses in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment. The ZETF complements Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy , through which the Government of Canada is providing funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community across the country.

, through which the Government of is providing funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community across the country. The ZETF is closely co-ordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-Emission Buses Initiative, which to date has committed more than $1.5 billion toward a target of 5,000 zero-emission buses (ZEBs) across the country.

toward a target of 5,000 zero-emission buses (ZEBs) across the country. Since 2015, the federal government has invested over $30 billion in over 1,800 transit projects across Canada , providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. These investments are helping to build more than 350 kilometres of new public transit subway and light-rail line, purchase over 3,360 ZEBs, and create almost 1,175 kilometres of active transportation trails, bike lanes, pedestrian lanes, and recreational paths.

