OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Zagimē Anishinabēk, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan

Today, Chief Lynn Acoose of Zagimē Anishinabēk; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Don McMorris, Minister Responsible for First Nation, Métis and Northern Affairs; have announced that Zagimē Anishinabēk, the Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan have negotiated a tripartite settlement agreement regarding the Zagimē Anishinabēk Treaty Land Entitlement Claim.

Treaty Land Entitlement claims address land shortfalls where First Nations received insufficient reserve land promised to them under Treaty. Zagimē Anishinabēk signed Treaty 4 in 1874, provided that the Crown set aside 128 acres per person. Zagimē received 31,829 acres of land as reserve for the Nation, which represented enough land for approximately 248 individuals. It was determined that Zagimē Anishinabēk's population at the time of entering Treaty 4 was 271, resulting in a Treaty Land Entitlement shortfall of 2,859 acres.

This settlement will provide Zagimē Anishinabēk with compensation of $20.5 million; Canada has agreed to pay $14.5 million of this amount and Saskatchewan will pay the remaining $5.8 million. The settlement agreement will support Zagimē Anishinabēk in adding up to 18,620.42 acres of land to reserve. Canada and Saskatchewan further agree to set aside a total of $3.1 million as compensation to rural municipalities and school divisions once taxable land is set apart as reserve.

Honouring Canada's legal obligations to Indigenous Peoples and working collaboratively to resolve historical grievances is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada.

Quotes

"The resolution of this significant settlement for the people of Zagimē Anishinabēk addresses a past wrong committed by Canada. We remain committed to addressing the harm caused to the Zagimē Anishinabēk people, to continue to improve our relationship."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to have fulfilled past promises to Zagimē Anishinabēk regarding their Treaty Land Entitlement Agreement. There will now be opportunities for land investment, economic development, and community enhancements. The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working together with First Nations and Métis partners to advance reconciliation."

The Honourable Don McMorris

Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs

"We look forward to the benefits, for current and future generations, that will result from this settlement. In addition to supporting Zagimē Anishinabēk's community and economic development goals, we anticipate ongoing positive relations with Canada and Saskatchewan as the work of adding to our land base proceeds under the settlement agreement."

Chief Lynn Acoose

Zagimē Anishinabēk

Quick facts

Zagimē Anishinabēk (formerly Sakimay First Nation), who are of Anishinaabe/Ojibway decent, are a combination of the Zagimē, Shesheep and the Little Bone Band since their 1907 merger.

Zagimē Anishinabēk's claim was accepted for negotiations on September 18, 2006 .

. A community vote was held on March 28, 2022 , with the majority of eligible members voting in favour of the settlement. The First Nation executed the settlement agreement on April 12, 2022 , and the Government of Saskatchewan executed the settlement agreement on May 18, 2022 .

, with the majority of eligible members voting in favour of the settlement. The First Nation executed the settlement agreement on , and the Government of executed the settlement agreement on . Canada has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve these claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. Since January 1, 2016 , Canada has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nation partners, totaling $8.9 billion in compensation.

has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve these claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. Since , has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nation partners, totaling in compensation. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has settled over 592 specific claims through negotiated settlements since 1973.

