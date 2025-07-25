FLYING DUST FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Flying Dust First Nation

Today, Chief Tyson Bear of Flying Dust First Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement to resolve a land-related claim between Canada and the First Nation.

Canada will provide more than $55 million in compensation to the Flying Dust First Nation for the improper transfer of 214.81 acres of treaty land in 1932 to the Canadian Pacific Railway which denied the First Nation its use for generations.

Since then, about 200.8 acres have been returned, including two pieces of land held by Canada for a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) detachment. The RCMP and the First Nation signed a lease, and on November 7, 2024, the land was formally transferred back to reserve status. The remaining land, once owned by the railway company, was remediated through cooperation between Canada, the Canadian National Railway (successor to the Canadian Pacific Railway) and the community.

As part of the agreement, the First Nation may also add nearly 14 acres to its reserve through Canada's Additions to Reserve process.

The Flying Dust First Nation has always recognized the Railway lands as reserve land. The story of how it it was expropriated in the early 1930s is part of the oral history of leadership. The story of the land has been passed down the years to ensure the people didn't forget. From Chief to Chief, from Council to Council, the Flying Dust First Nation always committed to have the railway lands returned home.

A plan was made in 1992 when Chief Richard Gladue placed a caveat on the lands and launched the lawsuit. In the 30 years that followed, every Chief and Council joined the team and pushed the file forward. The most recent leadership team, Chief Tyson Bear, Council Calvin Bear, Marie Gladue, Nick Derocher, Charmaine Mirasty, were the ones who got to see the claim to its fruition.

The vision of reacquiring the Railway Lands has always been seen as a certainty. As such, plans for development of the property has been ongoing for almost 20 years. Flying Dust has always had a vision of what the land could be and what it would mean for the people of Flying Dust, Meadow Lake and the surrounding communities.

Settlements like this provide funding that First Nations can use to buy land and create new opportunities for their communities and economies. Settling specific claims is one way Canada is working to rebuild trust and strengthen its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation when promises haven't been kept, Canada is taking responsibility for the past and working toward a more respectful future. These efforts are guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quotes

"This settlement is a step toward reconciliation. A good example of Canada righting the wrongs made so many years ago, proving that this government is moving in the right direction in true Nation to Nation relationship building. The Railway Claim settlement opens the doors for Flying Dust and paves the way for economic prosperity and ensures the financial well-being of Flying Dust and generations to come."

Tyson Bear

Chief of Flying Dust First Nation

"In order to build a better, more equitable future, we need to work together. The resolution of this claim marks a meaningful step forward in Canada's relationship with the people of Flying Dust First Nation. This long-overdue compensation recognizes past wrongs and supports the Nation's efforts to create lasting opportunities for future generations."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This long overdue settlement is about respect, recognition, and reconciliation, and about building a renewed partnership between Flying Dust First Nation and Canada. Flying Dust First Nation never stopped fighting to see this land returned, and I want to congratulate Chief Tyson Bear and his community for their perseverance and leadership in addressing this historic wrong."

Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

Flying Dust First Nation is a Cree reserve located in northwestern Saskatchewan , located adjacent to the city of Meadow Lake .

, located adjacent to the city of . With 2674 members (646 living on-reserve and 2028 living off-reserve) the community has developed a reputation as a strong, progressive community.

Flying Dust First Nation adhered to Treaty 6, which was signed by Crown representatives and Cree, Assiniboine, and Ojibwe leaders on August 23, 1876 at Fort Carleton, Saskatchewan , and on September 9, 1876 at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan . The Treaty boundaries extend across central portions of present-day Albert and Saskatchewan .

at Fort Carleton, , and on at Fort Pitt, . The Treaty boundaries extend across central portions of present-day Albert and . Railway construction began in 1930. The line was fully operational by 1932.

Over time, the railway lands included a passenger station, up to eight grain elevators, two fuel depots, a stockyard, creamery, fish plant and planer mill.

In the 1970s, CPR started to sell some of the commercial lots. In 1978, Canada purchased two of the lots to build an RCMP detachment.

purchased two of the lots to build an RCMP detachment. CN purchased the remaining lots in 2006.

By 2009, all railway operations had stopped. The tracks were removed in 2014.

Starting in 2011, Canada began working with Flying Dust and CN to remediate the land so that it could be transferred back to reserve status.

began working with Flying Dust and CN to remediate the land so that it could be transferred back to reserve status. Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims (made by First Nations against the Government of Canada ) relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute-resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy, and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act.

) relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute-resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy, and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act. Over the past five years ( April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2025 ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

Associated links

Flying Dust First Nation

Specific Claims

Additions to Reserve

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Carolyn Lachance, Communications - Flying Dust First Nation, [email protected]; Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]