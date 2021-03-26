– Snyder's four-hour epic beats Crave streaming records set by GAME OF THRONES –

– A new black and white version, ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: JUSTICE IS GRAY, drops on Crave today –

– Other big-ticket movie premieres coming soon to Crave include WONDER WOMAN 1984, TENET, and BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR –

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that last week's exclusive premiere of ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE is the most-streamed title in the platform's history*, beating out the previous Crave record holder, set by the final season of GAME OF THRONES in 2019**. The HBO Max Original film also had more than 1.1 million viewers*** tune-in on Crave's linear channels, including Super Écran.

Additionally, ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: JUSTICE IS GRAY, a black and white version of the film, is available for streaming on Crave today.

The film, which Canadian critics called "vastly superior to the original," "a wild, invigorating experiment to experience," and "a completely different and vastly superior movie," is available as part of Crave's popular DC Multiverse Binge Collection which also includes JOKER, BIRDS OF PREY, SUPERMAN, BATMAN, and more.

This spring, Crave subscribers have even more of the year's most buzz-worthy movies to look forward to, including Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo's new comedy BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR in April, and blockbusters WONDER WOMAN 1984 and TENET in May.

*Streaming Source: Adobe Analytics, Minimum 1 Minute Watched, Ranked on first seven day streams



**GAME OF THRONES, Season 8 Episode 3 was previous record holder

***Linear Source: Numeris, P2+, Preliminary Data, Reach Across All Airings, 3/20/2021-3/23/2021

To read the full release click HERE

SOURCE Bell Media

For further information: Madison McCloskey, [email protected]

Related Links

bellmedia.ca

