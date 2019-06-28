YYZ Live music series returns to Canada's largest airport for a third consecutive year

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The YYZ Live music series is returning to Toronto Pearson International Airport for its third year.

Building upon the positive response from audiences and artists alike, YYZ Live, a musical celebration featuring live performances by Toronto musicians, has taken to the stage once again in Toronto Pearson's Terminals 1 and 3. The encore music series starts today and is scheduled to run through the summer until September and again during December.

"The City is thrilled to be continuing our successful partnership with Toronto Pearson International Airport and to be again filling the airport with the sound of local live music," said Mayor John Tory. "YYZ Live demonstrates our commitment as a city that values music by bringing Toronto musicians to unique spaces and more audiences."

Created by the City of Toronto in partnership with Toronto Pearson International Airport, YYZ Live will present up to six free, live music performances a week. Shows are scheduled for the evenings of Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the YYZ Live stages in the Terminal 3 Departure Gate Area (past security) and the Terminal 1 International Arrivals meet and greet area (pre-security). The program was initially launched in summer 2017 and featured 150 performances in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

YYZ Live 2019 will kick off tonight with a performance by Brazilian pop singer Bruno Capinan in Terminal 1. The YYZ Live performance schedule is available at http://www.torontopearson.com/yyzlive and social media users can follow #yyzlive for schedule updates.

"YYZ Live provides Toronto musicians with paid performance opportunities," said Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Ward 21 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee. "We are proud to support and showcase our city's diverse talents to visitors from around the world and to residents returning home."

"We're thrilled to kick off another summer of great local music at the airport," said Howard Eng, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Bringing the sounds of the city to our terminals is yet another way we're creating an authentic Toronto experience for our passengers from around the world."

Toronto-based musicians are encouraged to apply to YYZ Live, City Hall Live and other opportunities co-curated by the City's music team. Applications are available at www.toronto.ca/music.

About Toronto Pearson International Airport

The GTAA is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's largest airport and the most connected international airport in North America.

For the second straight year Toronto Pearson has been voted by passengers as the Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million annual passengers, as recognized by Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, the only global benchmarking survey that assesses passenger satisfaction at the airport on their day of travel. For more information please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About the City of Toronto

Toronto is Canada's largest city, the fourth largest in North America, and home to a diverse population of about 2.9 million people. It is a global centre for business, finance, arts and culture and is consistently ranked one of the world's most livable cities. For information on non-emergency City services and programs, Toronto residents, businesses and visitors can visit www.toronto.ca, call 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or follow us on Twitter, on Instagram, or on Facebook.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | media.relations@gtaa.com | (416) 776-3709; Anastasia Saradoc, Economic Development and Culture, City of Toronto, 416-392-8123, Anastasia.Saradoc@toronto.ca

