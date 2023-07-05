MONTRÉAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The board of directors of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is proud to announce the appointment of Yves Ouellet as AMF President and CEO. The appointment was approved today by the Conseil des ministres. Under the Act respecting the governance of state-owned enterprises, the AMF President and CEO is appointed by the Government of Québec on the recommendation of the AMF board of directors.

Mr. Ouellet, who holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in economics from the Université du Québec à Montréal, has spent his entire professional career in the service of the Québec government. Since 1991, he has held multiple strategic positions related to economic development. He joined the Ministère des Finances in 1994, followed by the Ministère du Conseil exécutif in 2001. He became Associate Secretary General responsible for the Secrétariat aux Priorités et aux Projets Stratégiques in 2006. He continued in that position until 2012, when he was made Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Wildlife. He served as Secretary of the Conseil du trésor from 2012 until 2017, when he was appointed President and CEO of the Société québécoise des infrastructures, a position he held until his appointment on October 18, 2018 to his current position of Secretary General and Clerk of the Conseil exécutif.

Mr. Ouellet will begin his term on August 21, 2023. The board of directors has appointed Marie-Claude Soucy to serve as Interim President and CEO until that time. Ms. Soucy is AMF Vice-President, Finance, Talent and Technology and has worked at the AMF for nearly 8 years.

Quotes

"Yves Ouellet's appointment as AMF President and CEO comes at an important time for the organization. The financial sector is in constant flux in the age of new technologies and artificial intelligence. His refined knowledge of the machinery of government, the economy and public finances and his strong management skills will be invaluable assets for the AMF. I wish to congratulate Mr. Ouellet and thank him for his continued commitment to serving the Government of Québec, this time in its role as integrated regulator of the financial sector and of protecting consumers," said Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Yves Ouellet, which comes at the end of a rigorous selection process conducted by the AMF board of directors. Mr. Ouellet possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership abilities this organization needs. I am convinced he will be able to build on the immense work undertaken over the past number of years by his predecessors. His expertise and professional background make him the perfect candidate to lead the AMF in its efforts to further expand its presence," said Board Chair Robert Panet-Raymond.

"I am very proud to be joining the outstanding team at the Autorité des marchés financiers," Mr. Ouellet said. "This organization plays a major role for consumers and the Québec financial industry, which represents a significant portion of our economy. I intend to continue the AMF's incredible work while relying on the expertise, high level of engagement and professionalism of its teams. In a transforming industry, there will be many challenges for the AMF in the years ahead. I know that we will be able to meet them with all the conviction and competence characteristic of this great organization."

"On behalf of my colleagues on the board and all AMF staff, I would like to once again express my heartfelt thanks to Louis Morisset for his unflagging commitment and the outstanding contribution he has made during his time at the AMF," said Robert Panet-Raymond.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

