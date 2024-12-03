Yukon First Nations leaders, Government of Yukon, and Government of Canada meet at Intergovernmental Forum in Ottawa

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN, ANISHINABEK TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, leaders representing Yukon First Nations, the Government of Yukon, and the Government of Canada convened at the Intergovernmental Forum in Ottawa to advance common priorities, including a discussion on proposed collaborative approaches to funding the implementation of First Nations Final and Self-Government Agreements developed by Canada and Modern Treaty Partners.

Leaders meet at the Yukon Intergovernmental Forum (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

Attendees included Yukon First Nations Chiefs, the Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai and Yukon Ministers, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs.

Since its inception in 2002, the Intergovernmental Forum has served to strengthen relationships and discuss the implementation of Yukon First Nation Final and Self-Government Agreements and issues of mutual concern.

Quotes

"Discussions at the Intergovernmental Forum provide a valuable opportunity for Yukon First Nations to collaborate with Canada and the Yukon, ensuring continued progress on mutual priorities and matters of importance to Yukon First Nations."

Grand Chief Peter Johnston

Council of Yukon First Nations

"The Yukon government is committed to supporting ongoing collaboration between all three levels of government, and I thank everyone for their thoughtful contributions at today's Intergovernmental Forum. True reconciliation must be grounded in meaningful partnership and collaboration, where everyone has a seat at the table and their voice is heard. That is why meetings like these are so critical. Our government will continue to work with Yukon First Nations to advocate for federal funding that addresses their needs and supports a thriving, sustainable territory for all Yukoners."

The Honorable Ranj Pillai

Premier of Yukon

"The Intergovernmental Forum is a key opportunity for Yukon First Nations Chiefs, the Grand Chief, the Yukon Premier and Ministers, and Federal Ministers to strengthen relationships, work on furthering joint priorities and enhance opportunities for collaboration on issues that matter most to First Nations. Canada is fully committed to implementing the Yukon Modern Treaties, supporting non-Treaty Nations in affirming their self-determination, and ensuring that all Indigenous voices are meaningfully heard in the decisions that shape the future of the Territory."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"I appreciate every opportunity to meet with territorial and First Nations leadership to learn more about what's really important to Yukoners, and how we can continue making progress on these issues. It's only by working together that we ensure strong, vibrant, prosperous and self-reliant Yukon communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick facts

The Intergovernmental Forum provides an opportunity for Yukon First Nations with modern treaties, the Government of Yukon , and the Government of Canada to discuss areas of mutual interest and advance intergovernmental relationships.

, and the Government of to discuss areas of mutual interest and advance intergovernmental relationships. The Government of Yukon and Yukon First Nations regularly travel to Ottawa in December to meet with federal leaders to address regional priorities during Yukon Days.

and Yukon First Nations regularly travel to in December to meet with federal leaders to address regional priorities during Yukon Days. A large number of Canada's modern treaties are in the Yukon . Eleven of the 14 First Nations in the Yukon have signed Final and Self-Government Agreements with the governments of Canada and Yukon , and have jurisdiction in many areas of local and territorial responsibility.

modern treaties are in the . Eleven of the 14 First Nations in the have signed Final and Self-Government Agreements with the governments of and , and have jurisdiction in many areas of local and territorial responsibility. Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions in Northern communities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis is central to advancing the reconciliation journey and self-determination.

Associated links

Mapping the Way

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Join the conversation about the North:

X: GovCan_North

Facebook: GovCan – North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Roni-Sue Sparvier, Communications, Council of Yukon First Nations, 867-393-9200 ext. 9223, [email protected]; Laura Seeley, Cabinet Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-332-7627, [email protected]; Brigitte Parker, Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-332-0004, [email protected]; Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Parliamentary Affairs and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]