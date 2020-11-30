Young people are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, Staples Canada helps by supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada this Giving Tuesday

Staples stores across Canada will raise funds for Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada December 1

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to community, Staples Canada has partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada for its third annual Giving Tuesday fundraising effort. On Tuesday, December 1, all Staples stores across Canada and staples.ca will collect donations on behalf of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. Staples Canada will also make a corporate donation as part of the effort.

Boys and Girls Clubs tailor their programs to meet the needs of the communities they support across the country. The charity tackles relevant social issues, to encourage and empower kids and teens to help set them on a path for success. With young people facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, supporting the work of local Boys and Girls Clubs is vital at this time.

"Despite limited resources and COVID-related restrictions, our Clubs have been on the frontlines providing essential programs and services, virtually and in-person, for families that need them the most," said Owen Charters, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "We are grateful to Staples Canada for promoting Giving Tuesday across their platforms and for their generous support of our organization, which allows us to continue our work now and as we look ahead."

"This year, joining to the Giving Tuesday movement of giving back is more important than ever with the impacts of the pandemic that communities are facing," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "Playing a part in the Giving Tuesday movement by supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is important to who we are as a company and what we believe in. The work they are doing to support young people throughout this pandemic is crucial."

Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada has removed barriers and created opportunities for children and youth of all backgrounds. Through their Systemic Opportunity campaign, they are dedicated to creating equitable opportunities for children by investing in young people and challenging poverty, racism, and other systemic issues.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving thanks that takes place each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday and marks the first day of the giving season around the world. This is the eigth year that Canada is participating in the global movement. Across the country, Canadians come together to take part in activities to support charities and non-profits.

To donate to Boys and Girls Club of Canada this Giving Tuesday, visit staples.ca/collections/giving-tuesday-8525.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has demonstrated a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

