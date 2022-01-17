CED grants $134,900 in financial support to Baie-Comeau's Microbrasserie Saint-Pancrace to acquire innovative equipment.

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - /CNW Telbec/ -Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Beer brewing is one of the oldest industries in Canada, with beer consumption being a well–established tradition. Craft beer in particular has been thriving in recent years. Several Quebec brewers are growing, and the Government of Canada is supporting homegrown brewers so they can expand and meet the increasing demand for their products, all while maintaining and creating jobs.

Microbrasserie Saint-Pancrace, founded by four thirtysomething shareholders, specializes in producing and marketing distinctive beers that represent the Côte-Nord region, winning multiple awards since 2013.

To help the microbrewery reach a new phase in its growth, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is granting the business a repayable contribution of $134,900. This assistance will enable the brewery to increase its beer production and diversify its product offering by adding a range of non-alcoholic craft beers and a seltzer-type low-alcohol sparkling water flavoured with Nordic berries.

This funding was announced today by the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED. The support for this project will enable Microbrasserie Saint-Pancrace to meet increased demand stemming from significant growth in regional tourism, and to enter the non-alcoholic beer market, which promises great growth potential in Quebec and in Canada. It will also lead to the creation of two jobs, adding to the approximately 30 employees already on staff.

It is a priority of the Government of Canada to help Quebec's small and medium-sized businesses to bounce back vigorously after the health crisis. Quebec's economic recovery will rely on organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"It is a priority of our government for communities to prosper. That is why CED supports local businesses in their efforts, whether it be to boost their productivity, develop new products, or improve their existing products and services. Small and medium-sized businesses are at the core of the economic recovery, and Microbrasserie Saint-Pancrace is a great example of this. It is a major contributor to the Côte-Nord region's economic vitality, and the success of this project will have positive repercussions right across the region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"The last few years have shown us how important it is to be agile, to diversify and to have a strong network. Through this project, we are solidifying our business and our relationships in the community, in particular by creating non-alcoholic beers and by showcasing Nordic berries in new drinks. Obviously, this type of development would not be possible without the participation of long-time partners such as CED."

André Morin, Production Director and Co-owner, Microbrasserie Saint-Pancrace

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

