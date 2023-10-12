Here is everything you need to know

MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The countdown is on for the official inauguration of Year-Round BIXI in five weeks' time. While BIXI Montreal is celebrating its 15th season with unprecedented records, the season will continue past November 15 for the very first time, in a 150 km2 pilot area. The pilot project will offer a sustainable, active mobility solution to users 365 days a year in 7 boroughs throughout the city, with the service running from November 16 to April 14.

YEAR-ROUND BIXI: THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

Year-round station map and pilot area

The official year-round station map is available online at bixi.com. The 7 boroughs where the 150 year-round BIXI stations will be located are Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension, Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and the Southwest.

This pilot area was strategically planned around the EBN and the bike paths that are maintained year-round, particularly close to the metro stations with the orange and green lines. This network will allow cyclists to circulate freely on plowed bike paths and use BIXI as an additional mode of transportation. The stations are mainly located off the main streets and will not interfere with regular traffic.

How it works and rates

Since BIXI memberships are ongoing, monthly memberships will be valid past November 15. Those wanting to use the service after that date can also do so by getting a monthly membership ($20.00 plus tax for 30 days) or by purchasing a one-way pass for $1.25 plus tax. Regarding seasonal memberships, they will be valid until 11:59 p.m. on November 15, as usual. Seasonal memberships will begin again as of April 15, 2024.

2023 rates will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on December 31. BIXI memberships may be purchased or cancelled anytime in your BIXI Space .

Bikes adapted for winter riding – a first in North America!

Starting on November 16, the BIXI fleet will be composed of 1,500 regular bikes equipped with studded tires and non-slip pedals. BIXI Montreal is the only bike-sharing service in North America offering modified bikes for the winter! BIXI's electric bikes will be back next spring.

Are you just as excited as us about experiencing this historic moment in time and being able to ride a BIXI year-round? Vélo Québec's Winter Cycling page has all sorts of tips and tricks to help you prepare for year-round cycling.

Several tools already available for users

Mobile app : To see the station map in real time

Questions ? Visit the FAQ section

Offering a year-round service shows how committed Montreal is to innovation, sustainable development, and quality of life for its residents. This pilot project marks a significant step in the transformation of the Montreal urban landscape and aligns with efforts to offer residents a new sustainable mode of transportation year round. Together, we can pedal towards a more accessible, greener future!

BIXI would like to thank the official partner of Year-Round BIXI, Loto Québec.

About BIXI Montreal

BIXI Montreal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing the bike-sharing system in Montreal, as well as Boucherville, Laval, Longueuil, East Montreal, Mount Royal, Terrebonne and Westmount. In 2023, the BIXI network has 10,000 bikes (including 2,600 electric bikes) and 884 stations. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

