BIXI LAUNCHES THE FIRST TRAILER SERVICE INTEGRATED INTO A BIKE-SHARING NETWORK IN NORTH AMERICA

50 BIXI trailers available for all bikes, ready to be rented on the mobile app

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, BIXI Montréal is transforming urban mobility with the launch of the world's first fleet of trailers specifically designed to be integrated into a bike-sharing network. Entirely designed and assembled in Montreal, the BIXI trailer is available starting today at several BIXI stations across the city.

An innovation transforming urban travel

BIXI Trailer (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

BIXI takes another step forward in its sustainable mobility revolution with this integrated trailer service. This major innovation not only extends the possibilities of bike-sharing, it redefines the way users can get around on a daily basis.

Created to meet the various needs of users, this solution opens the way to a multitude of practical uses, and continues to position Montreal as a hub of innovation in mobility in North America.

"We're not just offering bike-sharing, we're creating a true urban mobility ecosystem," explains Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal. "This new addition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries and innovation."

"A first in North America that we welcome with great enthusiasm! This new BIXI Trailer service will allow users to do their shopping and transport their belongings easily, while adopting a sustainable mode of transportation. It's further proof that Montreal knows how to innovate with useful and ecological solutions. I'd like to thank the whole team behind this project, and I strongly encourage Montrealers to adopt it in their daily lives," says Sophie Mauzerolle, responsible for transportation and mobility on the City of Montreal's executive committee.

Proudly made in Québec

Assembled in the Saint-Laurent borough, these trailers represent the first major product innovation designed by BIXI Montréal since its creation. An initial batch of 10 trailers is being deployed today, reaching a total of 50 units available over the summer.

The special feature of this product is its dual compatibility: the trailers can be used with both BIXI bikes (regular and e-bikes) and users' personal bicycles. Each trailer is fitted with a padlock system to secure it during stops, like during errands or other activities.

The service has been designed for maximum simplicity. Users can rent a trailer via the BIXI application, attach it to the bike of their choice (BIXI or personal), and return it to any station in the network after use. Pricing is kept deliberately affordable, and follows the simple BIXI model.

Result of months of research, prototyping and testing, the BIXI Trailer is a testament to the ingenuity and know-how of the BIXI teams. Every detail has been designed to meet the unique requirements of bike-sharing: sturdiness, safety, lightness, maneuverability and compatibility with several types of bikes. Tested in real-life conditions, the trailer has been optimized to withstand the intensive use and urban realities of Montreal. This focus on rigor and innovation demonstrates BIXI's commitment to offering durable, reliable and accessible solutions, designed for the real needs of users.

BIXI Trailer rental rates $ / minute

when + 4h With Seasonal Membership 4 $ / 4 hours 0,20 $ / minute With Monthly Membership 4 $ / 4 hours One-Way Pass *+ 100$ deposit 8 $ / 4 hours

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, MontréalEst, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie, Sherbrooke and, soon, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Info: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]