MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Building on the success of its rollout in Laval and Terrebonne, BIXI is expanding its network to the northern suburbs of Montreal Island with the launch of the service in the cities of Saint-Eustache and Deux-Montagnes. With a total of 13 new stations equipped with 130 bikes, including 65 electric bikes, the BIXI network on the North Shore now has four hubs, offering residents a complementary transportation solution that is perfectly integrated with local infrastructure. This expansion, the result of collaboration between the two municipalities, is part of a regional vision for the development of a self-service bike sharing network on the North Shore.

From left to right: Denis Martin, Mayor of Deux-Montagnes; Christian Vermette, Executive Director of BIXI Montréal; and Pierre Charron, Mayor of Saint-Eustache. (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

An interconnected network

Saint-Eustache has eight fully electrified stations with a total of 40 electric bikes and 40 mechanical bikes. In Deux-Montagnes, there are five electrified stations with 25 electric bikes and 25 mechanical bikes. These new service points create strategic connections with the existing network in Laval and its 75 stations. By syncing up directly with the future REM Deux-Montagnes line, these connections will allow users to enjoy seamless intermodality between public transit and bicycles, facilitating daily travel between the North Shore and the heart of Montreal. This integration demonstrates BIXI's commitment to providing sustainable, connected, and consistent mobility throughout Greater Montreal.

"Wherever they implement, BIXI generates a lot of enthusiasm among citizens. Since it is a forward-looking solution and a viable alternative to car use, which not only helps reduce GHG emissions and traffic congestion, but also improves overall quality of life. For many users, this convenient and inexpensive means of transportation has become a way of life. We are convinced that it will be the same here," says Pierre Charron, mayor of Saint-Eustache.

"We hope that this new service will be appreciated by both Deux-Montagnes residents and visitors, as one, allowing them to easily travel between recreational facilities and public transportation. In addition to promoting healthy lifestyles, this project is in line with our environmental values and will undoubtedly help boost our local economy," adds Denis Martin, mayor of Deux-Montagnes.

"The expansion of BIXI to the North Shore, with the arrival in Saint-Eustache and Deux-Montagnes, is a major step forward for our network. These new stations allow citizens in the northern suburbs to connect directly to a vast, robust, and growing network that already covers several major cities in Quebec. Using BIXI here means participating fully in a collective movement toward smarter and better-integrated mobility," said Christian Vermette, Executive Director of BIXI Montreal.

Station maps are available on the BIXI app, with real-time information on available bikes.

Historic expansion to meet growing demand

BIXI is experiencing historic growth this year with the addition of three new cities to its network, for a total of four including the planned launch in Saint-Lambert later this month. The network will thus serve 13 municipalities with nearly 1,000 stations equipped with 12,600 bikes, including 3,200 electric bikes. This expansion is accompanied by an expanded year-round service.

This significant expansion reaffirms BIXI's ambition to democratize the use of bike sharing as a sustainable, active, and flexible mode of public transportation throughout Quebec.

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Montréal-Est, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie, Sherbrooke and, soon, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

