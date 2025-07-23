MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - BIXI is proud to announce the arrival of its bike-sharing service in Saint-Lambert, marking an awaited continuation in the development of public transit and active mobility on the island's South Shore. This follows the recent waves of network expansion in Longueuil and the inauguration of Sainte-Julie in 2024.

Three new stations have been opened, offering a total of 30 bicycles, half of which are electrically assisted. Saint-Lambert residents can benefit this new mode of active transportation at the following stations:

Sylvia Morin, President of BIXI Pascale Mongrain, Mayor of St-Lambert Sylvain Villeneuve, City Manager of St-Lambert Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

Gordon Park (Desaulniers / Victoria )

(Desaulniers / ) Simard / Riverside

Champlain College ( Riverside / Étienne-Trudeau)

* in service starting in September

This deployment was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Quebec government, which awarded a $120,000 subsidy as part of its Active and Shared Urban Transportation (TAPU) program.

The Mayor of Saint-Lambert, Pascale Mongrain, expressed her delight at the introduction of BIXI bike-sharing stations in her municipality's territory: "This addition to our urban infrastructure is in line with our desire to contribute to our collective efforts towards sustainable development and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. I'm convinced that our fellow Saint-Lambert residents, who are well-informed and aware of today's environmental challenges, will be proud to adopt bike-sharing for their daily commutes or family outings. The city is committed to promoting its use, both for its health benefits and out of solidarity with future generations, who will inherit the impacts of our current choices."

Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montréal, adds, "Following our arrival in Sainte-Julie last year and our major expansion in the Longueuil area, we are proud to welcome Saint-Lambert to the greater BIXI network. Thanks to a single application, unified pricing and memberships with no zone limits, users can move freely across an ever-expanding interconnected network."

Today, users can locate stations, rent a bike and plan their trips via the BIXI mobile app or bixi.com.

An expanding network, soon everywhere throughout Québec

The year 2025 marks a decisive turning point for BIXI with the integration of four new municipalities into its network, including Saint-Lambert, which completes this series of openings. The southern ring of the island of Montreal now boasts 63 stations, distributed across Longueuil, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie and Saint-Lambert. With this expansion, the BIXI bike-sharing service now serves 13 cities across Quebec, thanks to a fleet of 12,600 bikes at nearly 1,000 stations.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Montréal-Est, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie, Sherbrooke and, soon, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Infos: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]