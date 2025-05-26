Union executive absence from the negotiating table continues

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) continues to provide service to people across Ontario as members of the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU) enter their second week of strike action. Meanwhile, today marks a full week since the union executives walked away from the bargaining table and have not responded to the WSIB's latest offer.

"When someone is injured at work, they need to know that the WSIB is here to help, and we are," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. "Since the strike began, we have continued to help people recover and return to work because that's job one for all of us."

On Wednesday May 21, 2025, OCEU executives instructed their members to withdraw all services, starting a strike action that will continue until there is a negotiated agreement.

Since the strike started, the WSIB has continued to operate with non-union staff and hundreds of OCEU members who have elected to continue working rather than strike.

"We have answered thousands of calls, processed hundreds of claims, and continue to make income replacement payments to people off work because of an injury," said Lang. "I'm so proud of this team and look forward to our full team being back together so we can keep supporting Ontarians who need us."

During the strike, people can continue to log in to the WSIB's website anytime, 24/7 to:

Report an injury or illness

Submit documents for an existing claim

See claim, payment, and health benefit information in real time

Register a new business

Access clearances

Telephone support will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, though wait times are likely to be higher than usual. Response times for non-urgent inquiries and services are also expected to be impacted. Updates to services will be available on the WSIB's website (wsib.ca) and on X @WSIB.

