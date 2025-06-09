WSIB will continue to help as strike continues

WSIB's latest position includes above-inflation wage increases, improved benefits and commitments to continue improving workload

The WSIB calls on OCEU to return to negotiations with fair and realistic expectations to reach an agreement

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) engaged in mediated talks with the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU) all weekend, advancing proposals on key topics like wages, benefits, and workload. The WSIB is at the table, ready to land a deal, as it awaits a meaningful response from the union. In the meantime, the WSIB remains focused on being here to help people recover from workplace injury or illness.

Highlights of the WSIB's position include:

Wages: Over 60% of OCEU members already earn over $100,000. While the most recent inflation rate for Canada is 1.7%, the WSIB has proposed above inflation wage increases over the next three years. By 2027, over 73% of OCEU members would be earning over $100,000.

Workload: The average caseload has been reduced by 60% from the peak in 2021, and 100 net-new people have been added to the case management team. To continue the progress, the WSIB has proposed to enhance a joint workload committee with dedicated resourcing to help speed plans to reduce caseload further.

"We have an amazing team that does tough but excellent work," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. "When people are hurt at work, we help them recover and return to what matters, and we're getting the best results in a decade. I hope our team sees our position as a genuine effort to put this strike behind us and get back to what we do best: helping people."

The WSIB continues to be open during the strike. Since May 22, the organization has registered over 11,000 new claims and issued over 60,000 payments to people off work because of their injuries.

People can continue to log in to the WSIB's website anytime, 24/7 to:

Report an injury or illness

Submit documents for an existing claim

See claim, payment, and health benefit information in real time

Register a new business

Access clearances

Telephone support is also available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, though wait times are likely to be higher than usual. Response times for non-urgent inquiries and services are also expected to be impacted. Updates to services will be available on the WSIB's website (wsib.ca).

The WSIB provides workplace injury and illness insurance to more than 5.3 million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario. When an injury or illness happens on the job, the WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work. Funded by Ontario businesses, the WSIB also provides no-fault collective liability insurance and access to industry-specific health and safety information.

