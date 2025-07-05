TORONTO, July 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU). The organization looks forward to welcoming back its full team within 24 hours of a successful ratification vote.

"Our number one priority has always been—and continues to be—helping the people who depend on us," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. "We do work that makes a difference in people's lives and in our communities. I am proud of our team's work the last few weeks and am very excited for everyone to come back together so we can keep supporting Ontarians who need us."

As normal service resumes, people can continue to log in to the WSIB's website anytime, 24/7 to:

Report an injury or illness

Submit documents for an existing claim

See claim, payment, and health benefit information in real time

Register a new business

Access clearances

"We thank Ontarians for the patience they've shown us during the labour disruption," said Lang. "Our team is committed to delivering better, easier, and faster service to Ontarians and we can't wait to get back to doing what we do best – helping people."

The WSIB provides workplace injury and illness insurance to more than 5.3 million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario. When an injury or illness happens on the job, the WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work. Funded by Ontario businesses, the WSIB also provides no-fault collective liability insurance and access to industry-specific health and safety information.

