WSIB Sets the Record Straight on Current Strike Action

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) wants to provide an update in light of ongoing strike action initiated by the union.

The WSIB remains at the bargaining table and has not heard from the union since Monday. The WSIB has submitted the most recent offer in the negotiation process and is awaiting a response.

On Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 7:30am CUPE/OCEU initiated a full withdrawal of services, effectively taking their members on strike. As a part of this, union executives have instructed members to call in to jam WSIB phone lines, cultivating an environment of fear and anxiety for employees who continue to want to show up and support people who were injured at work. This may cause longer than normal wait times for services, but the WSIB has re-deployed resources to ensure critical functions continue.

As a part of its response, the WSIB has initiated its business continuity protocol, which involves turning off technology and building access for those participating in a strike. This is a safety precaution and done with the goal of eliminating potential disruptions in service for people that rely on the WSIB.

"Our top priority is helping people. Rather than pursue further disruption, the WSIB is focused on bargaining, and ensuring critical services continue to be offered. We will do everything in our power to support people who rely on what we do," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB.

During the strike, people can continue to log in to the WSIB's website anytime, 24/7 to:

Report an injury or illness

Submit documents for an existing claim

See claim, payment, and health benefit information in real time

Register a new business

Access clearances

WSIB employees not represented by OCEU are working to provide priority services during the strike. The WSIB is also working closely with partners and health care providers to ensure minimal disruption to the services they deliver.

Telephone support will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, though wait times are likely to be higher than usual. Response times for non-urgent inquiries and services are also expected to be impacted. Updates to services will be available on the WSIB's website (wsib.ca) and on X @WSIB.

SOURCE Workplace Safety & Insurance Board

For further information, please contact: WSIB media relations, [email protected], 647-534-1497