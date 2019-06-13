Working at the car wash! Mercedes-Benz presents MURAL Festival's 2019 marquee project: "Le Lave-Auto" by Joshua Vides

The car wash, Lave-Auto Laurier, has operated at the corner of Saint-Urbain and Laurier for 40 years. The owners, Royal and Daniel Asselin, are "very excited about the project and excited to become a landmark in the city."

"We are very proud to present such an original project at the 2019 MURAL Festival," says Pierre-Alain Benoît, General Manager, MURAL. "Collaborating with Mercedes-Benz on 'Le Lave-Auto' has been an incredible experience. We are grateful to the Asselin family for allowing their business to be transformed by Joshua Vides's artistic vision and cannot wait to share it with the Montreal public!"

The transformed car wash will set the stage for a Mercedes-Benz Garage Gigs performance by a Montreal artist. The Mercedes-Benz Garage Gigs series showcases Canadian artists performing in unique and intimate venues. These concerts celebrate the garage as a hotbed for innovation –the place where Mercedes-Benz, and many musicians, began their journeys.

"Something special happens when people are given the right environment to pursue their passions. For many musicians – and for many people within our organization – the garage is that perfect space," says Aubert. "Mercedes-Benz Garage Gigs highlight Canadian talent while also celebrating the garage as a catalyst for creativity. The setting for this upcoming session is particularly distinctive and we are excited to share the performance it inspires with Canadians."

Recordings from previous Garage Gigs are available on Mercedes-Benz Canada's Spotify page.

About MURAL

Montreal's MURAL Festival is an eleven-day event celebrating the international urban art movement. Championing live art, music, exhibitions and artist talks, the Festival is an important gathering of the global artistic community. World class musicians and visual artists collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Montreal on Saint-Laurent Boulevard. Through six successful editions, the MURAL Festival has transformed the city, reinforcing Montreal as a go-to global destination for contemporary urban art and an ultimate tourist destination.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

