"The best way to truly understand what makes a Mercedes-Benz a Mercedes-Benz is to experience our incredible vehicles firsthand," says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "From heritage cars at the Cobble Beach Classics display to test drives and an interactive exhibit of our current product portfolio, we are excited to immerse visitors in the world of Mercedes-Benz and demonstrate the many ways that we bring luxury driving to life."

________________________________ 1 G-TURN is an off-road function and must only be performed on loose or low-friction surfaces where space is sufficient to allow the vehicle to rotate. Driver is responsible for checking surroundings and surface before initiating the manoeuvre. Please see the Operator's Manual for important warnings and additional information.



Making its Canadian premiere at the AutoShow: The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

A new variant of the G-Class—joining the Mercedes-Benz G 550 and Mercedes-AMG G 63—the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is the first fully electric version of the legendary G-Wagon. It represents a seamless fusion of tradition and progressive technology.

Staying true to its iconic off-road heritage, the all-new electric G-Class features the distinctive silhouette and unmistakable design elements of the model series. To accommodate the electric drive, the development team has modified and reinforced the robust ladder frame while integrating a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with 116 kWh of usable capacity. This ensures a low centre of gravity for optimal performance. Additionally, the G 580 is fitted with an independent double wishbone front suspension and a newly developed solid rear axle.

Near the wheels, the four individually controlled electric motors generate a combined output of 579 hp. Paired with the selectable LOW RANGE off-road gear reduction, they enable unique driving characteristics and exclusive functions—most notably the vehicle's signature "G-TURN," which allows the SUV to rotate a full 360 degrees, while remaining in place.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology also boasts impressive off-road performance: it's able to climb a 100 percent grade (45-degrees) on suitable surfaces. At the AutoShow, this capability is demonstrated with an eye-catching 11.5-foot-high, 100 percent grade (ie 45-degree incline) mountaintop display at the Mercedes-Benz booth.

The all-new electric G-Class is instantly recognizable as part of the enduring model series. Several distinct design elements set the all-electric model apart from the G 550 and AMG G 63. These include a slightly raised hood, flared rear wheel arches with air curtains, and a new A-pillar cladding—each contributing to improved aerodynamics. A spoiler lip on the roof edge further enhances efficiency.

Additional vehicle displays and interactive exhibits at the Mercedes-Benz display

In addition to the G 580 with EQ Technology, the Mercedes-Benz display will include a range of vehicles showcasing the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach specialty brands.



Mercedes-Benz continues to offer customers the luxury of choice with a diverse range of powertrains, including internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

In addition to the viewing the static display vehicles at the Mercedes-Benz booth on the 300 Level, visitors can get behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 SUV for test drives on the EV Test Track on the 800 Level. This is also where the G-Class G-TURN demonstrations will take place at 6 pm and 7 pm on February 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, and 22.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans will be displaying a 2025 eSprinter, the new all-electric variant of the popular Sprinter van. They will also display a Sprinter that has been upfitted into a premium camper van by NOMAD VANZ.

The Driving Your Future experience at the Canadian International AutoShow

Mercedes-Benz Canada is helping to ignite the potential of young people across the country through Driving Your Future, an ongoing partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Canada. With nearly 100 local agencies nationwide, BBBS facilitates mentoring relationships between Canadian children aged 7 to 18 (Littles) and trained adult volunteer mentors (Bigs).

Bigs and Littles are encouraged to find free activities to enjoy together, but winter weather can make that challenging. To help address this challenge, the AutoShow and Mercedes-Benz will welcome matches from six Ontario-based chapters of BBBS to enjoy an exclusive, complimentary Mercedes-Benz experience at the show.

"We are proud to continue to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and enable mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of young people. As part of this ongoing partnership, it's a privilege to host Bigs & Littles at the AutoShow," says Tetzloff. "Along with many of my colleagues in the automotive industry, I started off as a kid who loved cars. It's great to be able to give something back to the next generation of fans."

"Mentoring is like learning to drive. At first, it can be a little intimidating. Then, once you master it, your world opens up to so many possibilities. We are proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz Canada to attract potential volunteer mentors so they can inspire children to reach their potential," says Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 230 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,484 vehicles in 2024.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Sinead Brown, Mercedes-Benz Canada, [email protected]