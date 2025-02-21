Mercedes-Benz hosts Driving Your Future at the Canadian International AutoShow

"We are proud to continue to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and enable mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of young people. As part of this ongoing partnership, it's a privilege to host Bigs & Littles at the AutoShow," says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Along with many of my colleagues in the automotive industry, I started off as a kid who loved cars. It's great to be able to give something back to the next generation of fans."

"Mentoring is like learning to drive. At first, it can be a little intimidating. Then, once you master it, your world opens up to so many possibilities. We are proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz Canada to attract potential volunteer mentors so they can inspire children to reach their potential," says Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

There are currently kids across Canada on waitlists for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) mentoring programs. By volunteering as mentors – aka a "BIGs" - with BBBS, Canadians have the power to make meaningful differences in the lives of young people, or "Littles." Each mentor receives training and support from BBBS's professional staff on how to build a safe, consistent relationship with their "Little," and commits to volunteering a few hours of their time each month. These mentoring relationships can be extremely fulfilling for adult mentors, and truly life-changing for young mentees. Canadians can learn more about opportunities to volunteer with BBBS in their local communities by visiting: https://bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/find-agency-near/

