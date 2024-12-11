The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Sedan is the latest plug-in hybrid model from Mercedes-AMG. It combines exceptional performance and driving dynamics with the efficiency of a 69 km all-electric range 1 .

The new performance hybrid is now arriving at Canadian dealerships starting at an all-inclusive cash selling price of $111,805 2 (base MSRP: $105,000 ).

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Now arriving to Canadian dealerships, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Sedan is the latest plug-in hybrid model from Mercedes-AMG. With an AMG-enhanced 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine and permanently excited synchronous electric motor, the all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Sedan provides a combined system output of 577 hp (604 hp with optional RACE START3). The powerful hybrid powertrain and standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive enable impressive acceleration from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.8 seconds (with optional RACE START3). Standard AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping and active rear-axle steering also contribute to the outstanding dynamic driving experience.

The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package allows customers to further elevate the performance of the AMG Sedan. The optional package introduces an AMG High Performance Composite Brake System at the front with larger 15.4-inch brake discs and red six-piston calipers, electronically controlled AMG limited-slip rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, RACE START and AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa leather/microfibre.

Customers can personalize the exterior of the AMG E 53 HYBRID with 12 available paint finishes, including four MANUFAKTUR hues, 20- and 21-inch AMG wheel designs, and three optional exterior design packages – AMG Night Package, AMG Night Package Plus and AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre Package.

Opportunities for individualization also extend to the interior with ARTICO and Nappa leather upholstery choices, AMG Performance steering wheel in multiple finishes and the optional AMG Performance Seat Package. Customers can choose from a number of interior trims, in addition to the new, standard AMG Illuminated Open-Pore Black Ash Wood – exclusive to the AMG E 53 HYBRID. The available MBUX Superscreen Package features a 12.3-inch front passenger display with a selfie and video camera for use when the vehicle is stationary.

Trim Levels at a Glance

Standard Features Exclusive Trim Pinnacle Trim All-Inclusive Cash Selling Price: $111,8052

(Base MSRP: $105,000) All-Inclusive Cash Selling Price: $116,6052 All-Inclusive Cash Selling Price:

$124,0452 Highlights Include: • AMG Performance 4MATIC+ • AMG RIDE CONTROL

Suspension with Adaptive

Adjustable Damping • Active Rear-Axle Steering • AMG Real Performance

Sound • AMG Illuminated Radiator

Grille • 3rd Generation MBUX

Infotainment with Routines

Function • Augmented Reality for

Navigation • Surround View 360° Camera • 14.4" Centre Multimedia

Display • Wireless Apple CarPlay and

Android Auto • Wireless Smartphone

Charging • Panoramic Sliding Sunroof Highlights Include: • All Standard Features • DIGITAL LIGHT • Burmester® 4D Surround

System with Sound

Personalization • Active Ambient Lighting with

Sound Visualization • Heat and Noise Insulating

Glass Highlights Include: • All Standard and Exclusive

Trim Features • Head-Up Display • MBUX Interior Assistant • Four-Zone Climate Control



Technical Specs at a Glance

Engine AMG-Enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with P2 Plug-In Hybrid System Combined system output 577 hp / 604 hp with optional RACE START Combined system torque 553 lb-ft Output, combustion engine 443 hp Torque, combustion engine 413 lb-ft Output, electric motor 161 hp Torque, electric motor 354 lb-ft Charging capacity AC: 9.6 kW / DC: 60 kW Battery capacity 28.6 kWh / 21.2 kWh (total / usable) Acceleration 0-100 km/h (est.) 4.0 sec / 3.8 sec with optional RACE START Top speed (electronically limited) 250 km/h Electric range1 (EPA) 69 km Fuel economy – gas + electric1 11.2 / 9.0 / 10.2 L/100km (city / highway / combined)



The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Sedan is the latest plug-in hybrid model from Mercedes-AMG, and the latest plug-in hybrid vehicle in Mercedes-Benz Canada's product portfolio joining the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV and Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4MATIC SUV, which both set the standard for all-electric range in their segments.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,949 vehicles in 2023.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

