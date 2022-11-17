What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Woodfibre LNG Project, a natural gas liquefaction facility and marine terminal located seven kilometres southwest of Squamish, British Columbia on the northwestern shoreline of Howe Sound.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2016, it became subject to legally-binding conditions the proponent, Woodfibre LNG Limited, must comply with throughout the life of the project.

After considering concerns raised by the Proponent relating to the technical feasibility of several requirements, the Agency is proposing changes to certain conditions listed in the Decision Statement for the project. This includes revising the underwater noise thresholds and exclusion boundaries for the protection of marine mammals during construction, and clarifying requirements for mitigating and monitoring the project's adverse effects on water quality. The Agency conducted an analysis of the environmental effects associated with these proposed changes and concluded that the changes would not increase the extent to which the effects of the project, as assessed during the environmental assessment, are adverse because marine mammals and human health would remain protected.

How can I participate?

The Agency is now asking the public and Indigenous groups to review its draft Analysis Report and comment on the proposed changes to the conditions.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 19, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80060). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

