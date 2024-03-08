J.L. Leclerc & Fils and Portes & Fenêtres Abritek, two businesses led or co‑led by women, receive a total of $1,500,000 in financial assistance from CED to improve their productivity and production capacity.

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

On International Women's Day, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing financial support for J.L. Leclerc & Fils and Portes & Fenêtres Abritek. Thanks to this CED assistance, the two businesses led or co‑led by women will be able to improve their productivity and production capacity.

Founded in 1988, J.L. Leclerc & Fils specializes in the design, manufacture, and assembly of mechanically welded products mainly for the energy and transportation industries. The business is a strategic supplier for several major prime contractors in sectors of activity focused on reducing GHGs, such as electric transportation and hydroelectricity. Since 2008, the vice‑presidency of this family‑run SME has been assumed by Julie Leclerc. Thanks to the $1M repayable contribution from CED, the business will be able to acquire and commission a digital machining centre and robotic production equipment, including three welding cells, a laser cutter, and a folding press.

In business since 1947, Portes & Fenêtres Abritek manufactures doors, windows, and patio doors. Since 2014, this third-generation family-run business has been led by a management team consisting of three women, Josée Bilodeau, Bianca Dupuis, and Catherine Dupuis, and one man, Jonathan Dupuis. Other key duties have also been entrusted to family members, among other things to ensure sales continue to grow. The business wishes to continue automating its processes by acquiring new digital equipment that performs better. The $500,000 repayable contribution from CED will focus on the purchase and installation of a mullion end milling machine and an automatic cutting centre with an integrated machining function for the manufacturing line for tilt-and-turn windows and patio doors.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities, and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. On this International Women's Day, I am proud of CED's assistance for J.L. Leclerc & Fils and Portes & Fenêtres Abritek, two businesses led or co‑led by women with inspiring stories. Congratulations to Julie Leclerc and Josée Bilodeau, as well as their respective teams, on their wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's contribution will enable the business to accelerate its technological transformation project to boost its growth in the coming years and remain a partner of choice for major prime contractors."

Julie Leclerc, Vice‑President, J.L. Leclerc & Fils inc.

"We are delighted that CED is highlighting its support for our project to acquire new digital equipment on this International Women's Day. Thanks to this assistance, we will be able to improve our productivity and production capacity and thereby continue to offer top‑quality doors and windows—all in a work environment based on the human and family values we are known for!"

Josée Bilodeau, President, Portes & Fenêtres Abritek inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium ‑ sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

