Nordest, Ferme La Rose des Vents, Technologies Ecofixe and Kyra, all led or co‑led by women, receive a total of nearly $1.4M in financial assistance from CED.

MONT-LAURIER, QC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

On the eve of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is taking the opportunity today to announce repayable contributions totalling $1,395,042 for four women‑owned businesses. This CED support will make it possible to boost their growth by improving their performance and productivity, including through the acquisition of equipment.

Founded in 2002, Nordest (9183‑2352 Québec inc.) is a Hautes‑Laurentides SME specializing in the processing and sale of food products from Quebec (meat, poultry, ready‑to‑eat meals). Soaring demand for its products has led its president and owner, Céline Bélec, to relocate and automate her business's production operations. The $700,000 repayable contribution from CED for Nordest will make it possible to build a food processing plant in the new Mont‑Laurier industrial park and acquire digital and automated equipment.

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities—and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. On the eve of International Women's Day, I am proud of CED's assistance for these four businesses that are important for the Laurentides region, all led by women with inspiring stories. Congratulations to Céline Bélec, Diane Aubin, Marisol Labrecque and Katherine Coster, as well as their teams, on these wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]