Business founded and led by Lise Déziel receives $700,000 in financial assistance from CED to automate its activities.

MARICOURT, QC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

In the wake of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is taking the opportunity to announce today a repayable contribution of $700,000 for Cordé Électrique Inc., an SME led by a woman entrepreneur recognized in the region for her spirit of initiative and leadership. This CED support will enable Cordé Électrique to acquire new automated equipment to improve its productivity and ensure its expansion, a major turning point for the business.

Founded in 2010 by Lise Déziel, recipient of several awards for her leadership and qualities as a businesswoman, Cordé Électrique is a business specializing in the production of customized electrical harnesses. For several years now, the manufacturing SME has struggled to meet demand, this despite several investments in its fleet of equipment. Growth at the business is thus being hindered by insufficient production capacity. To remain a supplier of choice, the SME must therefore increase its production capacity and productivity. CED's financial assistance will thus enable the business to acquire automated equipment for cutting, crimping, and stripping, as well as computer equipment.

Quotes

"SMEs are essential drivers of our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with the announcement of CED's support on this International Women's Day. Cordé Électrique, a thriving woman-owned business, is an important employer for the region. The success and spin‑offs of its project to acquire equipment will undoubtedly contribute to the economic vitality of Val‑Saint‑François and the entire Cantons‑de‑l'Est region."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities—and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. On this International Women's Day, I am proud of CED's assistance for Cordé Électrique, a business founded and led by a woman with an inspiring background. Congratulations to Lise Déziel and the entire team at Cordé Électrique on this wonderful project!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Investments are an important component of our 2023-2025 strategic plan. Thanks to CED's participation in the acquisition of new production equipment, we will be able to sustain the growth of our clients and thereby remain a partner of choice, while also continuing to develop the economic dynamism of our rural region."

Lise Déziel, President and CEO, Cordé Électrique

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

