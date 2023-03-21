P.H. Tech, Métal Duquet and Les Pierres Stéatites, three women–led businesses, receive over $900,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LÉVIS, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing CED support for P.H. Tech Inc., Métal Duquet (1994) Inc. and Les Pierres Stéatites Inc. to acquire new digital production equipment.

P.H. Tech is receiving a repayable contribution of $346,792, Métal Duquet is being granted a repayable contribution of $300,000, and Les Pierres Stéatites is benefiting from a repayable contribution of $272,862. These investments will enable the three Chaudière–Appalaches SMEs to grow by improving their productivity.

Founded in 1962, P.H. Tech specializes in manufacturing window and patio door extrusions in PVC. The Lévis business is one of the rare companies in North America to extrude and manufacture its own patio doors. Active in the business since 1994, Caroline Dallaire held different positions before becoming president in 2015. She is part of a second generation of managers from the Dallaire family. Her vast knowledge of P.H. Tech and her studies in industrial engineering make her an informed veteran entrepreneur who places innovation at the core of the business's development in order to offer high-performance products that align with trends in eco–responsibility.

Founded in 1986, Métal Duquet specializes in manufacturing tailor–made stainless steel equipment for the food services sector. Since December 2018, the business has been co–led by the founder's two children, with Peggy Duquet as president. This visionary entrepreneur both aims for excellence and pays particular attention to employee well–being. For her, Métal Duquet's future is closely tied to her desire to continue to offer work and good conditions to families in her Beauce community.

Established in 1999, SME Les Pierres Stéatites specializes in manufacturing masonry heaters, counters, sinks, and other products made from soapstone. The operations of this East Broughton business include stone extraction, cutting, and processing. Active within the family business since 2004, it was in 2010 when Chantal Vachon and her brother Jean–François became co–owners. Chantal has since held the position of vice-president. She is a seasoned entrepreneur, having held almost every position at some point at the SME. She now brilliantly manages all aspects of administration at Les Pierres Stéatites.

Women such as Caroline Dallaire, Peggy Duquet and Chantal Vachon play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. Following International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

Quotes

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women leaders and entrepreneurs. Assisting women from Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as P.H. Tech, Métal Duquet and Les Pierres Stéatites are key drivers in our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with CED's support for these projects by these businesses. The success and spin–offs of these projects will contribute to the economic vitality of the greater Chaudière–Appalaches region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Acquiring this new equipment has enabled us to increase our manufacturing capacity and make our employees' work easier. Through its versatility, we are able to bring new products to market more quickly. CED's support has made it possible for us to implement the project more rapidly and begin our shift towards automation."

Caroline Dallaire, President, P.H. Tech

"Our recent automation project is enabling us to increase our production capacity and productivity. Several local players have been brought in to create and lead this project. Over time, our wish was for our employees to be proud of operating this new equipment, and for their safety and well-being at work to be front and centre. Mission accomplished! The participation of financial partners such as CED has made it possible for us to wrap up financing and give the green light to major projects of this type. Thank you for your trust!"

Peggy Duquet, President, Métal Duquet

"Collaborating with CED on a business growth project has represented for us both financial assistance and a process with people who believe in our business's development potential. After completing another project with CED in the past, we knew their support would be a key element to accelerate the implementation of our automation project."

Chantal Vachon, Vice–President, Les Pierres Stéatites

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

