Chambre à peinture A.G. and UDACO Industries, two businesses led by women, receive over $300,000 in financial assistance from CED.

JOLIETTE, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing CED's support for Chambre à peinture A.G. inc. and UDACO Industries Ltd. to acquire new digital production equipment. Chambre à peinture A.G. is receiving a repayable contribution of $200,000, while UDACO Industries is being granted a repayable contribution of $110,600. These investments will enable the two Joliette SMEs to grow through improved productivity.

Founded in 1998, Chambre à peinture A.G. specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of all types of spray booths, including industrial booths and sanding, mixing, and preparation rooms. The business, which stands out for its expertise and variety of services, has been co–led since 2015 by Mélissa Gosselin, a seasoned manager who has taken charge of the marketing and accounting departments with brilliance.

Founded in 1985, UDACO Industries specializes in the manufacture and machining of tailor–made steel products. This thriving SME has been managed for nearly 10 years by Caroline Baril. She quickly made a name for herself by setting out to develop a structured, modern, dynamic business with a focus on employee well-being. Her project to build a sports room directly in the plant is an excellent example of this.

Women such as Mélissa Gosselin and Caroline Baril play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. Following International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know-how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of committed women leaders. SMEs such as Chambre à peinture A.G. and UDACO Industries are key drivers in our economy and our communities. I am delighted with CED's support for the growth projects by these two thriving businesses. Their success will contribute to the Lanaudière region's economic vitality. Congratulations!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's support has been a real driver for us to take action. The contribution we have received has enabled us to access the funding needed to be able to continue to innovate and thereby ensure our growth in the coming years."

Caroline Baril, Executive Director, UDACO Industries

"CED's support is invaluable for an SME like ours. As we currently face a distinct labour shortage, automation is the key for us as employers. Nonetheless, it is a very costly solution that comes with its lot of challenges and concerns. This financial assistance is a huge boost for us as our business evolves to be able to continue to provide our clients with the highest manufacturing standards and best turnaround times at the most competitive rates."

Mélissa Gosselin, Vice–President, Chambre à peinture A.G

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

