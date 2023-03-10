Woman-owned business Auberge La Merveilleuse receives $83,750 in financial assistance from CED to adapt its products and services to today's context and position itself for the future.

TADOUSSAC, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non–repayable contribution of $83,750 for the Auberge La Merveilleuse. This CED support will enable the business to develop its tourism offering through a project to renovate its buildings. The inn wishes to improve its outdoor studio and build a new insulated studio in an annex to its main building in order to extend its services year–round and welcome visitors in the winter.

Founded in 1985, the Auberge La Merveilleuse specializes in tourism accommodations. Led for over 10 years now by daring, dynamic entrepreneur Charlotte Pozzi, the inn is constantly improving its offering with functional rooms that are regularly renovated, including two new high–end units with a seaside theme, and by opening the lower level of one of its buildings to reservations as half a house.

Women such as Charlotte Pozzi play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. Following International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women entrepreneurs. Assisting women from Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as the Auberge La Merveilleuse are key drivers in our economy and our communities. I am delighted with CED's support for this project by this thriving business. Its success will contribute to the economic vitality of Tadoussac and the greater Côte–Nord region. Congratulations!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The life of a woman entrepreneur is full of challenges, and this has been particularly true in recent years. CED's support has enabled me to transform these challenges into opportunities. Beyond the crucial financial assistance, I have been able to use these challenges to develop the confidence needed to stay on course, because I firmly believe in Tadoussac's potential in the winter! I proudly submitted my application on March 8, 2022, a year ago. I am all the more proud to see the project wrapping up one year later, on International Women's Day 2023."

Charlotte Pozzi, Owner, Auberge La Merveilleuse

The funds have been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

