GGconversations with Dr. Jan Christilaw

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be joined by Dr. Jan Christilaw, O.C., for a live-streamed conversation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Their 30-minute conversation will take place live in English. A separate live stream will provide simultaneous French translation.

Their conversation, entitled "Women's Health and Well-Being in the Time of COVID-19," will focus on the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the health and well-being of women across Canada. The conversation is the latest instalment of the innovative GGconversations series that highlights exceptional Canadians from diverse areas of interest.

Dr. Christilaw is a clinical professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, as well as director of Women's Health for the Canadian Network for International Surgery. Over the course of a career spanning more than four decades, she has maintained her commitment to women's health, and has passionately advocated for better access to the tools and resources women need to achieve optimal health, whether they live in British Columbia or in the most remote parts of the world.

Canadians are invited to submit their questions for either the Governor General or Dr. Christilaw via any of the Governor General's social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @GGJuliePayette. Questions can also be submitted live during the conversation. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations.

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

