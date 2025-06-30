OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, has made 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including 2 Companions, 19 Officers and 62 Members. One appointment is a promotion within the Order, and another represents an honorary appointment.

The Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System. Since its creation in 1967, more than 8 200 people from all sectors of society have been appointed to the Order. The contributions of these trailblazers are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

List of new appointees and descriptions of their contributions

Quote

"Congratulations to the newest appointees to the Order of Canada. We proudly recognize each of these individuals whose dedication and passion for service not only enrich our communities but also help shape the fabric of our nation. Together, they inspire us to strive for greatness and to foster a future filled with hope and possibility."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts:

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation. The motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, translates to "They desire a better country."

Anyone can nominate a person for the Order of Canada . Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and can be made on gg.ca.

. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and can be made on gg.ca. The Governor General made these appointments on April 17, 2025 , on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada . A person officially becomes a Member of the Order of Canada on the day the instrument of appointment is sealed with the Seal of the Order of Canada and signed by the governor general.

, on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of . A person officially becomes a Member of the Order of on the day the instrument of appointment is sealed with the Seal of the Order of and signed by the governor general. A Member or an Officer of the Order of Canada can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. Nominations for a promotion can be considered a minimum of five years after the last appointment.

can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. Nominations for a promotion can be considered a minimum of five years after the last appointment. Non-Canadians are eligible for honorary appointment to the Order if their contributions have brought benefit or honour to Canadians or to Canada .

. New Members of the Order will be invited to a ceremony at a later date to be invested and to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

Related links:

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]