OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Officially designated by former governor general Clarkson in 2002, Canadian Multiculturalism Day affirms our commitment to a society where everyone belongs.

Multiculturalism is one of Canada's greatest strengths; the very essence of our shared identity.

Our commitment to inclusion is deeply personal to me; in my installation speech, I pledged "to be there for all Canadians," and that promise guides my every action. Building a truly inclusive society is a continuous and vital undertaking.

On this Canadian Multiculturalism Day, let us celebrate our differences and embrace our shared values to continue to build a Canada where everyone is empowered to contribute to a better tomorrow.

Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day!

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]