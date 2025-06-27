News provided byGovernor General of Canada
Jun 27, 2025, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Officially designated by former governor general Clarkson in 2002, Canadian Multiculturalism Day affirms our commitment to a society where everyone belongs.
Multiculturalism is one of Canada's greatest strengths; the very essence of our shared identity.
Our commitment to inclusion is deeply personal to me; in my installation speech, I pledged "to be there for all Canadians," and that promise guides my every action. Building a truly inclusive society is a continuous and vital undertaking.
On this Canadian Multiculturalism Day, let us celebrate our differences and embrace our shared values to continue to build a Canada where everyone is empowered to contribute to a better tomorrow.
Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day!
Mary Simon
