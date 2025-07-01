OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, we reflect on what it means to be Canadian. In the past year, Canadians have made their voices heard and demonstrated exceptional resilience and unity as a proud sovereign nation. From coast to coast to coast, it has been wonderful to meet kind, compassionate, and determined people.

The country we celebrate today is shaped by every connection we create, every aspiration we possess, and every goal we achieve. We have so much to be proud of. We must all continue to enrich our communities with our own unique voices.

As we celebrate Canada Day, let's carry forward the spirit of listening, learning and supporting each other. Together, we can create a Canada that truly represents who we are as a country.

Mary Simon

