MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Faced with major societal challenges that will require a series of major construction projects, Pomerleau is launching an appeal for mobilization to tackle the biggest undertaking of our time. This project of the century will be needed to meet a wide range of needs in different sectors: energy and climate transition, rising housing needs, healthcare, education and transportation. In addition to carrying out these major projects, companies will be faced with the already significant challenge of construction labour shortages.

Industry Profile: Persistent Preconceived Notions

During the summer of 2024, Pomerleau conducted a major opinion survey, in conjunction with Léger, to gain a better understanding of the general public's perceptions of the construction industry. Several findings emerge from the survey:

90% of respondents believe that construction is essential to economic development.

believe that construction is essential to economic development. 74% of respondents believe you need to be physically strong to work in construction.

believe you need to be physically strong to work in construction. 64% of respondents think it's still hard for women to work in construction.

think it's still hard for women to work in construction. 56% of respondents would recommend working in the construction industry to their children or relatives.

would recommend working in the construction industry to their children or relatives. 55% of respondents believe the construction sector offers attractive prospects to young people.

These findings highlight the public's awareness of the construction industry's leading role in building strong communities, but the public would benefit from learning more about modern developments in the industry as well as the full potential offered by construction trades.

"We need to make sure construction trades become attractive career choices for as many people as possible. We need to restore the construction industry to its former glory. We have a responsibility to help people discover its most attractive features. Construction is an industry made up of passionate people who are determined to make a positive difference in the lives of communities. At the end of the day, society needs modern infrastructure such as housing, hospitals, schools and sustainable modes of transportation," says Philippe Adam, Pomerleau's CEO.

Attracting and Retaining Workers: Pomerleau in Action with Different Partners

Canada's construction industry will need to recruit 300,000 workers over the next 10 years. Philippe Adam and Audrey Murray, CEO of the Commission de la construction du Québec, discussed a number of possible solutions today before an audience of 600 people at the Canadian Club.

To address critical needs in terms of infrastructure and the labour force, both currently and into the future, Pomerleau wants to help transform the construction industry, making it more inclusive. Here are some of the initiatives initiated by Pomerleau:

Already implemented:

PX3 – a state-of-the-art training centre

An internship program to gain hands-on experience on worksites that is unique in Canada

Incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles ( $2,000 from Pomerleau) and a generous referral program

from Pomerleau) and a generous referral program International recruitment missions

Défi sportif – bringing together nearly 1,000 employees from across the country, so they can raise funds for causes close to their hearts and also train with private coaches

A program offering share ownership to all employees

To be implemented in 2025:

A partnership with the Commission de la construction du Québec to launch campaigns promoting trades and raising awareness of healthy workplaces

- Have more than 30% of donations and sponsorships dedicated to initiatives aimed at increasing the number of women, young people and Indigenous communities in the industry, such as: Academos, The Atlantic Engineering Competition, Dalhousie Women in Engineering Society, a support Fund for the Groupe Génie au féminin de l'Université de Sherbrooke , Skills Ontario and Women's Infrastructure Network.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

