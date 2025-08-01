Pomerleau Joins Sprouting Ceremony for the Wije'winen Friendship Centre in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Pomerleau proudly joined the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society (MNFS), Elders, government officials and community partners today in a sprouting ceremony at the site of the new Wije'winen Friendship Centre, a transformative project that will serve as a cultural and service hub for urban Indigenous communities in Kjipuktuk, known today as Halifax, and across Mi'kma'ki. Pomerleau is in charge of the construction of this important project for the community. In Mi'kmaw culture, a sprouting ceremony signifies growth, community renewal, and cultural resilience, reflecting Mi'kmaw teachings and the spirit of new beginnings.

The ceremony marks the official start of construction of the new centre, which will provide essential programming in health, education, employment, and cultural preservation. The ceremony opened with remarks from Elder Deb Eisen and a prayer led by Elder Jane Meader, Mi'kmaw Knowledge Keeper, and closed with a symbolic sprouting ceremony in which all dignitaries took part.

"Today marks a powerful milestone in our shared journey," said Pam Glode Desrochers, Executive Director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre. "We offer our deepest gratitude to everyone who has helped bring us to this stage. With Pomerleau's leadership guiding us through this pivotal phase, and as we gather in ceremony, we honour the ancestors who walked this path before us—and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our community, today and for generations to come."

In addition to Elder Eisen, Elder Meader, Pam Glode Desrochers, and members of the Friendship Society and the construction team, there were several government officials in attendance. These included Regional Chief Andrea Paul of the Assembly of First Nations; Chief Deborah Robinson, Wasoqopa'q First Nation-Acadia First Nation; Halifax West MP and Minister Lena Diab; and Minister of L'nu Affairs Leah Martin.

"This is more than a construction project: it's a commitment to reconciliation and community empowerment," said Lorin Robar, Regional Vice President for the Atlantic region at Pomerleau. "We are honoured to walk alongside the MNFS in building a space that reflects the strength, culture, and aspirations of Indigenous peoples."

Technical Specifications

The Wije'winen Centre is being constructed with civil works and foundations actively under way. The project includes:

Structural Formwork : Currently underway, forming the foundation and vertical elements of the Centre.





Envelope Construction : Primarily consisting of ceramic panelling being capped by green roofing.





Custom Interior : Custom millwork throughout highlights the beauty of the indigenous people and their impacts on the region.





Mass Timber Elements : The centre's event space has incorporated mass timber columns into the design along with a conceptual "drum" shape to the entire space and wood built in millwork elements.





Ceremonial chamber with wood burning fire place: The ceremonial chamber has a wood burning custom fireplace which is unique for a commercial building on the peninsula (required variance acceptance form the city).





Landscaping : Landscaping takes into account Mi'kmaq heritage that includes a bog involving a complete bog ecosystem.





Sustainability & Safety : The project is being executed under Pomerleau's rigorous safety and environmental standards, with a focus on Indigenous participation and community engagement.

