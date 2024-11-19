MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Pomerleau Capital Inc., the financial arm of Pomerleau Inc., confirms it has completed the second round of financing for its PCap Real Assets Fund L.P. (the "PCap Fund"). In addition to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), which has increased its capital commitment, six (6) major financial partners have been added to this second round of financing: Banque Nationale Investissement (BNI), the Fondation Mirella et Lino Saputo, Société Financière Bourgie inc, the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli family, Groupe Hewitt and Annie Lemieux of LSR GesDev. This second round of financing brings the total value of the PCap Fund to just over $200 million, in line with Pomerleau Capital's strategic plan to build a $500 million fund over the next few years.

Thanks to this strategic investment and the invaluable support of its financial partners, Pomerleau Capital will be able to pursue new investment opportunities in a number of infrastructure, energy transition and building projects across the country.

The PCap Fund's investment policy targets long-term investments of up to 30 years. It is based on environmental, social and governance criteria established by Pomerleau, from the project design stage through to investment portfolio management.

Since its creation in 2018, Pomerleau Capital has structured financing for projects worth over five billion dollars. The investment strategy that led to the establishment of the PCap Fund in 2021 has enabled it to be a long-term investor in several infrastructure and renewable energy projects worth over $500 million. Pomerleau has invested in wind power projects, an energy-efficient industrial building and a building dedicated to higher education. Some of these projects have been carried out in partnership with Borea Construction, a Pomerleau subsidiary that manages and builds renewable energy projects.

"Given the growing needs of communities, private enterprise has a vital role to play in financing the construction of sustainable infrastructure. We would like to thank the CDPQ for their renewed confidence, and the commitments of our six new partners. They are firmly rooted in the Québec business community and undertake major activities reaching right across Canada. Our PCap Fund now exceeds $200 million, strengthening our room for manoeuvre and diversifying our business opportunities," says Pomerleau CEO Philippe Adam.

About Pomerleau Capital

Pomerleau Capital is Pomerleau's financial arm specializing in the investment and financing of infrastructure, energy transition and building projects. The Pomerleau Capital team is dedicated to the development of investment opportunities, project financing and asset management. To date, Pomerleau Capital has structured over $5 billion in financing for large scale, complex infrastructure projects. Pomerleau Capital, manages a portfolio of over $500 million in assets, particularly through its Infrastructure Fund, that are focused on projects contributing to the development of healthy, sustainable communities. For more information on Pomerleau Capital, visit https://pomerleau.ca/en/pomerleau-capital.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

SOURCE Pomerleau Inc.

