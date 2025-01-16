ReNew Top 100 Projects: Pomerleau's Expertise Recognized Across Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Once again, Pomerleau establishes itself as a major player in the Canadian infrastructure market, securing a strong position in this year's prestigious ReNew Top 100 Projects Report, published on January 13, 2025. Thanks to the breadth and depth of its internal expertise, a growing presence in several Canadian provinces, and the ability to execute major and complex projects, Pomerleau is the ideal partner to deliver the needs of Canada's growing communities.

Projects with Real Community Impact across Canada

In 2024, Pomerleau has significantly increased its presence across Canada by securing several major projects. These projects are part of Pomerleau's commitment to working on transformative projects that change the lives of communities.

The projects highlighted include the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) expansion in British Columbia, enhancing wastewater treatment capacity. In Nova Scotia, the Cape Breton Regional Hospital expansion aims to improve healthcare services. The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project in Vancouver will extend the SkyTrain line, improving regional connectivity. The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority Redevelopment in northern Ontario will provide culturally appropriate healthcare services to Indigenous communities. The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital project in Quebec will deliver a new state-of-the-art hospital, enhancing healthcare services in the region Lastly, the Blue Line Montreal Metro extension will add five new stations, improving public transit access in Montreal.

Project Listing

Pomerleau attained Gold level status this year, with a record 18 projects on the list:

Olympic Stadium Roof Replacement Annacis Island WWTP Montreal Blue Line Extension Cape Breton Hospital CFB Esquimalt Fraser River Tunnel NW Langley WWTP Louis Hippolyte-LaFontaine Tunnel Contrecoeur Terminal Hospital Vaudreuil-Soulanges REM SRB PIE-IX Integrated Project Route 19 Extension Surrey Langley SkyTrain Ville Marie-Viger Tunnel Weeneebayko Area Health Authority Redevelopment Nouveau complexe hospitalier CHU de Québec-Université Laval Atlantic Sciences Enterprise Centre

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again for our expertise and contributions across Canada. This recognition reflects our continued growth, long-term client relationships built on trust and the significant strides we have made in expanding our presence nationwide. As we look to the future of the country, it is crucial that we focus on meeting the upcoming infrastructure needs and addressing the workforce challenges to realize these ambitious projects," said Philippe Adam, CEO of Pomerleau.

Read more about ReNew's Top 100 Infrastructure Report here : https://www.renewcanada.net/top100-projects/

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

