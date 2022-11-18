From December 8, 2022 to January 8, 2023, celebrate the coming winter season.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Christmas Lights Across Canada program, now called Winter Lights Across Canada, brings together Canadians in their communities so everyone can participate and join in the spirit of the season.

Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez unveiled Winter Lights Across Canada activities. From December 8, 2022 to January 8, 2023, Canadians throughout the country will be treated to a colourful program celebrating the winter season. People in Canada's Capital Region will be able to take in a multimedia projection on Parliament Hill and will be able to travel the Pathway of Lights. Also, IllumiNATION will feature a television show and a series of video clips showcasing Canadian talent.

The free multimedia projection on Parliament Hill will run Thursday through Monday from December 8 to January 8, and will play on a loop from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Set against the backdrop of the Parliament buildings, it will combine digital imagery and music. You will see luminous sparks travelling across Canadian landscapes to add light to the winter evenings. Attendees on Parliament Hill will be able to take pictures of themselves in the illuminated area and share the winter light with their friends and family on social media.

In addition to the Pathway of Lights along Confederation Boulevard, hundreds of lights will illuminate several sites and monuments across the country, symbolically uniting everyone in Canada.

IllumiNATION will showcase Canadian arts and culture and highlight Canadian talent. The television show, co-produced by Rogers TV Ottawa and Canadian Heritage, will feature a variety of performances that will take you on a journey from Ontario to Manitoba by way of Yukon, Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec. The program will air on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel as well as Rogers TV and OMNI Television at 8:00 p.m. (local time). The broadcast will be available until January 8 through participating cable companies. A series of video clips will bring you never-before-seen moments from IllumiNATION. Exclusive content will invite viewers to discover and celebrate Canadian talent. All the video clips will be available on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel and the Winter Lights Across Canada website.

Be the first to receive the latest news about Winter Lights Across Canada and share your most dazzling lights using the hashtag #WinterLights.

Quotes

"The Winter Lights Across Canada program showcases our culture! The multimedia projection on Parliament Hill gives us an opportunity to come together, and in many cities across the country, monuments and sites will be lit up so that Canadians from coast to coast to coast can participate."



—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Manulife is proud to sponsor this Canadian tradition that symbolically links Canadians. IllumiNATION allows us to discover and showcase Canadian talent, thanks to a television show and a series of video clips."



—Peter Wilkinson, Global Head, Regulatory and Public Affairs, Manulife

Quick Facts

The 38th Winter Lights Across Canada program, formerly known as Christmas Lights Across Canada, will begin on December 8, 2022 and run until January 8, 2023.

The main hashtag is #WinterLights. For the IllumiNATION television show and a series of video series, use the hashtag #IllumiNATION.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank Manulife, the exclusive sponsor of Winter Lights Across Canada, and Rogers TV Ottawa, co-producer of the IllumiNATION television show.

